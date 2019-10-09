Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica invites travellers to uncover the hidden jewel of the Caribbean by introducing new inter-island air service

Making its debut on the 14th of October 2019, Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica will expand the island's accessibility with air transfers from nearby Antigua and Guadeloupe currently. Additional island inventory to be announced in the near future.

PORTSMOUTH, Dominica, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheltered from mass tourism, the idyllic, unspoiled island of Dominica has long been the Caribbean's best-kept secret. As "the Nature Island," the destination attracts divers, snorkellers and outdoors enthusiasts from around the world as well as those simply wishing to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Reaching this pristine paradise is now easier than ever, thanks to new inter-island air service available exclusively for guests of the highly anticipated Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica.