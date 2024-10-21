CAC Group Launches Cyber Insurance Solution for Energy and Utility Sectors

Exclusive offering reaffirms CAC Group's commitment to delivering cutting-edge specialty risk solutions

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CAC Group, a leading insurance broker and advisor, today announced the launch of CyberPeril Pro, a flexible cyber insurance solution designed to address coverage gaps within the energy and utility industries.

"As more carriers eliminate 'silent cyber' coverage from traditional insurance products, our clients are increasingly concerned about growing coverage gaps," said Adam Lantrip, Executive Vice President, Professional & Cyber Solutions Practice Leader at CAC Specialty. "This best-in-class solution helps solve those concerns, providing access to substantial capacity and insuring cyber risk in new ways."

CyberPeril Pro addresses cyber as a peril, providing clients with the most flexible approach to affirmative cyber coverage without having to rely on a patchwork of exclusion buybacks or the need to self-insure cyber losses for property and casualty risks. Clients can choose which coverage to purchase, eliminating unneeded coverage based on their unique risk profile. Offerings include:

Broad traditional cyber insurance, including full limits for contingent business interruption, system failure and cyber extortion

Third-party bodily injury due to a cyber incident

Third-party property damage due to a cyber incident

First-party physical damage due to a cyber incident

Pollution legal liability due to a cyber incident

"By developing a customizable solution that addresses cyber risks head-on, we're providing each of our clients with better and smarter tools to safeguard their operations against the growing threat," added Vannessa Smith, Vice President, Professional & Cyber Solutions Practice at CAC Specialty.

About CAC Group

CAC Group is a leading insurance broker and advisor that provides expertise and placement capabilities across the spectrum of insurance and capital markets. The entity comprises CAC Specialty, an industry-leading specialty broker, CAC Agency, a P&C personal lines and employee benefits broker, and CAC Capital, a structured solutions group that specializes in the convergence of insurance and capital markets. Collectively, CAC Group serves large corporations, small-to-medium enterprises, as well as individuals. It is an employee-owned company and ranked in the top 40 of all U.S. brokerage firms. For more information, please visit us at cacgroup.com.

