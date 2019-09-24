CAC represents Best Practices Staffing in sale to PeopleShare

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleShare, a Pennsylvania-based company that provides temporary staffing and outsourced HR services on the East Coast, acquired Best Practices Staffing of the Greater Chicago area.

Dallas-based middle-market investment firm Capital Alliance Corp. (CAC) represented Best Practices Staffing in the transaction, which brings PeopleShare to a total of 30 locations. The deal closed Sept. 3. Terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008, Best Practices Staffing, now operating as Best Practices Staffing, a PeopleShare company, has four offices in the Chicago area: Burbank, Bolingbrook, Crest Hill and Frankfort. Former owner Betty Myers will remain with the company. The company has about 25 to 30 internal staff and operates in verticals similar to PeopleShare, including clerical, light industrial professional and non-clinical medical.

"With four offices in the Chicago area, this partnership helps us expand into the Midwest with our unique blend of staffing services," said David Donald, co-founder of PeopleShare. "Best Practices has amazing people and customers that will help us expand our presence across the U.S.," he said.

Neal England, managing director and HRM practice leader at Capital Alliance, introduced the two firms.

"They share the same views about providing an extremely high level of customer service and both have excellent reputations," England said. "The transaction fills a market need for the buyer who wanted to enter Chicago and establish a base for further organic expansion in the Upper Midwest," he said.

"The shared mindset between the buyer and seller is remarkable; you don't often see two companies that are so in-step," England said. "Our client was highly selective in choosing the right partner, and PeopleShare turned out to be the perfect match."

This marks the second acquisition for PeopleShare this year; it acquired Virginia-based Reliance Staffing in April.

About Capital Alliance Corp. (www.cadallas.com)

Capital Alliance Corp. is a global mid-market investment banking firm, providing consulting services for mergers and acquisitions. The company represents client companies in a variety of markets, including human resource management, energy, technology, healthcare, construction & engineering, and manufacturing. Since its founding in 1976, the privately held firm has completed more than 230 transactions with an aggregate transaction value in excess of $3 billion. For three decades, Capital Alliance has been a member of Oaklins, formerly M&A International, a membership organization of investment banking firms operating in the major economies of the world.

