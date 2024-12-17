CACHASOL TEQUILA WINS DOUBLE GOLD AT LATIN AMERICAN SPIRITS COMPETITION: AHEAD OF 2025 U.S. LAUNCH

SAYULITA, Mexico, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cachasol Tequila (KAH-chah-sol), the world's first experiential tequila brand, has already garnered acclaim ahead of its U.S. launch in early 2025. At the prestigious Latin American Spirits Competition in Guadalajara—Mexico's tequila heartland—Cachasol's "Epic Strength Blanco" (48% ABV, SRP $70) claimed Double Gold and Best-In-Class Finalist, while its "Blanco" (40% ABV, SRP $50) earned Silver. Winning these top honors before hitting shelves solidifies Cachasol as a standout newcomer and sets the stage for its exciting 2025 debut.

Crafted by founder James Montero—a 20-year industry veteran with experience at Jose Cuervo, Don Julio, and Dogfish Head—and 5th-generation master distiller Jimmy Villalobos Sauza at Hacienda del Oro (NOM 1522), Cachasol combines American craft brewing innovation with generations of tequila mastery. "By combining IPA-inspired fermentation with traditional distillation—focused on pure quality agave, unique yeast, water, and patience, nada más—we've crafted a tequila with intense citrus and floral aromas, roasted agave, and a fresh, herbaceous profile," says Villalobos Sauza.

Inspired by the agave plant, which captures the sun's energy over years, Cachasol ("to catch the sun") celebrates living in the moment and sharing life's energy. Or as we say, "Cacha Diem!"

Opening in early 2025, the Cachasol Experience at Rancho del Mono near Punta Mita's luxury resorts and Sayulita's surf charm brings this vision to life. This 10-acre destination features exclusive small-batch tequila tastings, an ancestral-style Raicilla distillery, farm-to-table dining, and immersive agave education. "It's like Napa Valley," says Montero, "but with endless agave fields, ocean breezes, and unforgettable sunsets."

For those who can't visit, Cachasol's award-winning tequila will launch across the U.S. in early 2025. Preorders are now open at cachasol.com, with shipping to 46 states.

Cachasol Tequila is redefining the tequila market as the world's first immersive tequila brand and destination. Located at Rancho del Mono along the KM 5 Punta Mita Highway in coastal Mexico, Cachasol pairs high-quality, artisanal tequila with an unforgettable story. Opening in early 2025, this one-of-a-kind experience offers exclusive small-batch tastings, rustic farm-to-table dining, and immersive agave education against Mexico's stunning coastline.

