Cache Engages Discovery Mining Services for Camp Preparation for Kiyuk Lake Drill Program

Since 1992, Discovery Mining Services has become the industry's most trusted provider of remote exploration camps. Discovery Mining Services has expertise in expediting, logistical support, environmental clean-up support, equipment rentals, and dangerous goods documentation and packaging expertise for small to large projects, camps of 2 to 200, grassroots programs to advanced exploration.

Jack Bal, CEO of Cache Exploration Inc. States "Cache Exploration is very happy to commence the work program at Kiyuk Lake. Discovery Mining Service is a premier operator in northern Canada and will setup and operate our camp during the drill program.

About Cache Exploration

Cache is a gold focused Company that holds and operates the Kiyuk Lake Property which covers 590km2 in SW Nunavut: the project features a number of gold bearing prospects including 2017 identification of 8m of 26.4 g/t gold at the Rusty Zone and extensive mineralization at East Gold Point with 64 m at 1.5 g/t gold and 10 m at 6.5 g/t gold. Extensive surficial float evidence indicates a series of high-interest gold systems (see http://cacheexploration.com/CAY-NR-10-26-17 to view plan maps of Rusty Zone and East Gold Point, section showing select KI17-004 and -005 drill results and Maps of rock and till sampling results.

Drilling has discovered multiple gold intercepts over 1 g/t Au in five discrete mineralized zones Rusty, Gold Point, East Gold Point, Cobalt and Amundsen. Significant expansion possible with five new target areas identified and ready for drilling. Exploration at Kiyuk Lake takes place in winter-spring (February – May) and summer-fall (June-October).

Qualified Persons Chris Pennimpede, P. Geo., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and verified the technical mining information provided in this release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jack Bal"

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 1-604-306-5285

[email protected]

SOURCE Cache Exploration Inc.

