Cachengo Unveils CachengoGPT to Unlock LLM's Full Potential with Direct Compute Control

PARIS-SACLAY, France, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cachengo , a pioneer in AI, compute, and storage solutions, has announced the launch of CachengoGPT, a groundbreaking platform that connects ChatGPT and other LLMs to Cachengo's decentralized data center infrastructure. Powered by noBGP , the only BGP (Border Gateway Protocol) alternative for private cloud networking, CachengoGPT enables the LLM to directly provision ephemeral Symbiote compute instances into the workspace. CachengoGPT empowers users to run compute and application workloads, analyze massive datasets, and overcome the inherent limitations of the traditional LLM sandboxes.

Unlike standard AI chat interfaces restricted by file size caps, timeouts, and token limits, CachengoGPT provides direct access to a persistent compute environment. Users can upload datasets, write and execute scripts or applications, generate visualizations, and run multiple analyses in parallel, all from a simple natural language chat interface.

noBGP allows users to automatically connect ChatGPT sessions to distributed Symbiote instances without the need for public IPs, firewalls, or router configurations. All data is end-to-end encrypted, ensuring a secure, private, and seamless workflow.

"CachengoGPT removes the barriers that have frustrated data scientists, engineers, and analysts," said Ash Young, CEO of Cachengo. "By pairing LLM's conversational power with real compute infrastructure, users can finally analyze their data where it sits, run parallel experiments, and eliminate the inefficiencies of splitting files or battling timeouts. The future is today, direct AI control of compute."

Benefits of CachengoGPT include:

Overcoming LLM file upload limits (with persistent storage beyond session constraints)

Eliminating timeouts on large datasets and long-running analyses

Sharing persistent storage between multiple users or multiple AI tools

Reducing hallucinations caused by context and token shortages

shortages Running multiple experiments, such as model comparisons, in parallel

Full access to a compute solution for applications, scripting, analysis, and automation

By combining the accessibility of natural language interfaces with the power of distributed computing, CachengoGPT opens new opportunities for professionals working with data-intensive workflows.

"The shift from cloud native to AI first is here, and for developers, the new benchmark is how much faster your dev stack produces outcomes," said Ryo Koyama, CEO of noBGP. "CachengoGPT is leading the next generation of cloud environments that are directly orchestratable by the LLM, if the fastest path to a solution is running multiple ephemeral nodes, AI can not only suggest it, they can deploy it."

CachengoGPT will be demonstrated at the OpenInfra Europe Summit on stage during the keynote and during a breakout session, where 1000 Symbiote compute nodes will be made available for developers to work with the solution directly. After the conference, the nodes will be available in a private beta. General availability will be in November, with users purchasing credits to access Symbiote compute resources by time increments.

About Cachengo

Cachengo is a leader in decentralized AI, compute, and storage solutions, empowering everyday people and businesses to unlock new revenue streams through Rent-a-Node. With its Symbiote® architecture and the Knowhere™ marketplace, Cachengo delivers secure, scalable, and cost-efficient infrastructure for the next generation of data centers - owned and operated by the people. Cachengo is also a Platinum Member of the OpenInfra Foundation, reinforcing their commitment to enabling organizations to deploy resilient AI workloads where they are most effective. Learn more at cachengo.com .

About noBGP

noBGP is transforming cloud networking by eliminating the internet's legacy routing protocols to deliver secure, private, and automated connectivity. Built for modern cloud, hybrid, and AI-driven environments, the noBGP platform removes the need for BGP, DNS, VPNs, and public IPs, replacing decades of network complexity with simple, scalable private routing that deploys in minutes. Organizations use noBGP to streamline infrastructure, reduce risk, and accelerate innovation across multi-cloud and on-premises environments. Learn more at www.noBGP.com .

