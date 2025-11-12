Cache_Seven Brings on Outdoor Industry Pro Marc Peruzzi to Lead Creative

Connecting Adventurers with Outdoor Professionals, Guides, and Gear, Cache_Seven Furthers its Commitment to Genuine Storytelling

JACKSON, Wyo., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cache_Seven, a new platform connecting guides, gear, and adventure, has hired Marc Peruzzi as Creative Director, effective immediately. Peruzzi brings a legacy of editorial expertise to Cache_Seven, with more than 20 years of experience as a contributing editor to Outside and as editorial director for Skiing and Mountain magazines, among others.

Evan Grainger and Marc Peruzzi Steamboat, CO

More recently, Peruzzi has served in creative director roles for start-ups in the software-as-a-service space. As a writer who contributed to the above titles as well as Powder, Bicycling, Sierra, Mountain Bike, Men's Journal, and many more, he is one of the most respected voices in outdoor journalism.

Cache_Seven is fast becoming the go-to, one-stop gateway for guided adventures around the world. It's an all-in-one hub to discover guides, the trips they offer, and the gear they recommend. When clients purchase real-world tested gear, they '#Arrive Ready,' and more importantly, the guides earn extra income via sales commissions paid by the brands.

"At its core, Cache_Seven is more than an adventure discovery platform—it's a community built on expertise," said Kevin Luzak, Founder of Cache_Seven. "Marc's role ensures that our content will elevate the voices of guides, as told by one of the most venerated pros in outdoor and adventure journalism. It's important to put real stories about real professionals first, and Marc leading our publishing across mediums guarantees that the storytelling and sharing are consistently credible, always original, and ultimately, compelling."

Cache_Seven's purview includes climbing, cycling, fishing, hiking, kiteboarding, paddling, sailing, snow sports, surfing, and more. Building efficiency into the excitement of planning the next adventure, Cache_Seven creates a deeper connection between outdoor professionals, outdoor enthusiasts, and the communities that act as the launching points for adventure, all while supporting the guiding community with a new stream of additive revenue.

"Social media has democratized storytelling," says Peruzzi. "And that's a good thing for inclusivity, but we are losing stories about actual outdoor pros because they are busier guiding and coaching than they are on socials. It's a similar dynamic with gear. Guides trust their lives and livelihoods to the products they use, but we are now more often bombarded by skin-deep unboxing videos and paid testimonials rather than honest analysis. It's time we started celebrating what's real again. That's the idea Cache_Seven is built on. Turning real, distilled, hard-earned field knowledge into practical preparation, and building a cultural hub where outdoor professionals and adventurers come together."

About Cache_Seven

Cache_Seven was born in the mountains of Jackson, Wyoming, and Sun Valley, Idaho. Our mission is to support, celebrate, and compensate outdoor professionals for their hard-earned expertise and knowledge. That's how the concept of a one-stop hub for adventure planning came to life. Cache_Seven connects people with adventure through outdoor professionals, trips, and the gear that makes experiences better. Cache_Seven helps adventurers '#ArriveReady'. To learn more, visit CacheSeven, or follow @cache_seven on Instagram and Facebook.

