Cacique Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by Asking Chefs and American Home Cooks to Help Determine Third Annual Mexican Food Trends Forecast

To identify the top trends, Cacique teamed up with leading experts in Mexican cuisine – including award-winning chef and TV personality Aarón Sánchez of Johnny Sánchez in New Orleans, Chef Bricia Lopez of Guelaguetza in Los Angeles and Chef Santiago Gomez of Cantina La Veinte and Tacology in Miami – as well as surveyed home cooks across America to learn which ones they are most excited to try for themselves in the coming year.

With more than half of all Americans planning to travel and eat out less in 2021 and about two thirds looking to get more adventurous in the kitchen, it's no surprise 62% are interested in cooking Mexican food at home. According the survey, Mexican food is one of the top cuisines being made in kitchens across America, and a majority of consumers report a growing interest in cooking with authentic ingredients.*

The top Mexican food trends for 2021* include:

Move over sourdough starter, homemade tortillas are rolling out in 2021! The bread baking craze of 2020 will reach corn and flour tortillas with 55% of Americans reaching for masa harina, flour and tortilla presses to make their own

Americans have a thirst for dehydrated chiles with varieties ranging from pasillas to anchos set to become more popular in American kitchens

63% of Americans want to go auténtico and incorporate more traditional ingredients of Mexican cuisine, so dried chiles, beans and cheeses such as queso fresco will find their way into more American kitchens as people adopt a "from scratch" approach and back to basics techniques

Coziness, meet Cozumel as Mexican comfort foods reign supreme and people gravitate toward nostalgic "homemade" style favorites like enchiladas; Restaurants will also get creative adding more of these crowd pleasers to their menus

Get ready to dive into deep, rich sauces, including mole, which will continue to grow in popularity

Salsa macha will share the spotlight thanks to greater exploration of the immense breadth of salsa varieties that exist within Mexican cuisine

Food Exploration will satisfy Americans' wanderlust as 55% both plan to travel less in 2021 and look to learn the stories behind famous Mexican recipes – whether moles from Oaxaca or the countless types of tacos across America

"For our third annual What's Next in Mexican Cuisine trend forecast, we wanted to include not just the leading voices in the culinary world, but also Mexican food enthusiasts cooking for their families, knowing that Americans have been doing so more than ever this year," said Gil de Cardenas, Chief Executive Officer, Cacique, Inc. "We're proud to include the perspectives of a new kind of trendsetter that emerged in 2020 – those who are embracing authenticity and pushing the envelope while experimenting in their home kitchens."

Offering all Mexican food enthusiasts the opportunity to try these trends themselves, the Cacique chef panel designed recipes inspired by the top trends they are predicting for the coming year: Memelas de Chorizo by Chef Bricia Lopez, Tacos Filled with Carne Asada, Pork Chorizo and Chicharron Cooked in a Chile Pasilla Sauce by Chef Santiago Gomez and Chorizo Ragu with Cheesy Toasts by Chef Aarón Sánchez.

For more than 45 years, Cacique has remained a family-owned company dedicated to producing the highest-quality authentic products, including Mexican cheeses, creams, chorizos and yogurts. To learn more about Cacique, visit www.caciqueinc.com and find Cacique on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

*A quantitative, proprietary custom survey was fielded online on September 22, 2020 using a demographically representative sample and insight from market research agency OnePoll, with the following criteria: N=1000 and age 18-73.

