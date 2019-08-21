Cacique® Expands Its Range Of Mexican Meal And Snack-Time Essentials With Authentic Queso Dips And Fully Cooked Chorizo

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cacique® Inc. – one of the country's top authentic Mexican food brands and the leading producer of Hispanic cheeses, creams and chorizos in the U.S. – is excited to expand its offerings to include Mexican-Style Queso Dips and Fully Cooked Chorizos.

Made with the bold, authentic flavors consumers know and love from the brand, each new product features real, high-quality ingredients in convenient, microwavable packaging that makes preparing an authentic Mexican meal or snack easier than ever. Whether enjoying Chorizo with Eggs in a breakfast burrito, nachos topped with Queso Dip for halftime, or even a full taco night spread, these new additions offer consumers even more ways to enjoy the foods they love any time, from time-crunched mornings to evening entertaining with friends and family.

Cacique® Mexican-Style Queso Dips

Cacique ® Queso Dips are real cheese dips crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients to ensure authentic Mexican flavors in every bite. Unlike so many other queso dips on the market, the first ingredient is Queso Fresco and the new Cacique® Queso Dips do not use any artificial preservatives. Simply heat in the microwave for 2–3 minutes and dunk, pour or drizzle.

Queso Dips are real cheese dips crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients to ensure authentic Mexican flavors in every bite. Unlike so many other queso dips on the market, the first ingredient is Queso Fresco and the new Cacique® Queso Dips do not use any artificial preservatives. Simply heat in the microwave for 2–3 minutes and dunk, pour or drizzle. They are available in four authentic Mexican flavors: Queso Blanco, Southwestern, Chipotle and Jalapeño.

MSRP: $4.49 – $4.99

Cacique® Fully Cooked Chorizos

Cacique ® Fully Cooked Chorizos are made with authentically seasoned premium pork shoulder, cooked to perfection and blended with other high-quality ingredients, offering a delicious and convenient chorizo for any occasion. With no additives or artificial ingredients, it's easy to prepare fresh, flavorful chorizo with zero mess. Simply heat in the microwave, oven or stove top for as few as 3–4 minutes and enjoy.

Fully Cooked Chorizos are made with authentically seasoned premium pork shoulder, cooked to perfection and blended with other high-quality ingredients, offering a delicious and convenient chorizo for any occasion. With no additives or artificial ingredients, it's easy to prepare fresh, flavorful chorizo with zero mess. Simply heat in the microwave, oven or stove top for as few as 3–4 minutes and enjoy. They are available in four delicious varieties: Premium Pork Shoulder, Chorizo with Eggs, Chorizo with Bacon & Potato and Chorizo with Queso.

MSRP: $6.49 – $6.99

"As a leader in category innovation, we recognize that many of today's consumers expect not only the high-quality ingredients and authenticity that we're known for, but also seek convenience, especially when it comes to the busier moments in their lives," said Gil de Cárdenas, CEO of Cacique® Inc. "With the addition of our new Mexican-Style Queso Dips and Fully Cooked Chorizos, as well as the Cacique® Homestyle Salsas we introduced earlier this year, we couldn't be more delighted to answer this need and provide consumers with all the ingredients necessary to enjoy an authentic Mexican meal or snack anytime."

For more information on the entire Cacique® portfolio of products, recipes, where to buy and more, please visit CaciqueInc.com.

About Cacique® Inc.

Family-owned and founded in 1973 on the principles of Family, Quality, Integrity and Authenticity, Cacique® is now the #1 brand of Hispanic cheeses, creams, yogurts, chorizos and salsas in the United States. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, Cacique® remains dedicated to producing authentic, fresh and high-quality Hispanic products. For more information about the full portfolio of Cacique® products, please visit caciqueinc.com or call (800) 521-6987 or (626) 937-3505.

SOURCE Cacique® Inc.

Related Links

https://www.caciqueinc.com

