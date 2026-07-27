Curve Icon™ Brings All the Showstopping Sexy Vibes to Cacique's Cast of Iconic Bra Collections Without Compromising Comfort

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Who says comfort can't be sexy? Cacique Intimates, the leading full cup bra brand, has flipped the script on the traditional notion of what sexy bras are meant for with the debut of the brand's new bra collection. Exclusively at Lane Bryant, an iconic new solution that makes every day a little more glam has arrived: Curve Icon™.

CACIQUE INTIMATES’ NEWEST STAR IS HERE: CURVE ICON™

Curve Icon™ is proof that sexy can be comfortable. Cacique has reimagined intimates traditionally reserved for date night as your new go-to bras that bring an extra boost to your everyday life. With lift & coverage that shows just the right amount of décolleté in gorgeous jewel tones and fall-forward florals, Curve Icon™ is sure to take a starring role in your top drawer.

Cacique's most iconic fits make effortless truly unforgettable within the Curve Icon™ assortment:

NEW! Perfect Coverage Nothing extra. Everything exactly right. Shows just the right amount of skin.



Boost Plunge Plunges deep with a bit of sexy boost for your most daring necklines and unforgettable lift.



Balconette Cacique's best-loved bra fit. The lift your boobs deserve.



Unlined Full Coverage That barely-there feel that's fully irresistible.

"Sexy is a state of mind that shouldn't be defined by size; all curves deserve that instant confidence boost that comes from slipping on a comfortable, supportive bra that looks gorgeous too," said VP of Merchandising at Cacique, Heather Naughton. "Curve Icon™ is no exception, allowing us to speak to sexy in a fresh, modern way with a play on the retro bombshell-meets-coquette chic vibe that's been trending."

Curve Icon™ joins Cacique's Comfort Bliss® and Cotton Collections, an iconic lineup of real-life solutions that are designed for her curves, all at real-life affordable prices. The collection offers sizes 34D-DDD through 34F-42H.

Shop Curve Icon™ now at your favorite Lane Bryant store or LaneBryant.com.

Be the first to get the scoop on the newest product drops and so much more by following Lane Bryant and Cacique Intimates on social media:

Facebook: facebook.com/lanebryant

Instagram & TikTok: @lanebryant

Hashtag: #LaneBryant

About Lane Bryant®:

Lane Bryant is an American fashion brand that offers a unique combination of elevated and casual apparel in sizes 10-40. The Lane Bryant assortment dresses customers from weekday to weekend, offering apparel that includes denim, pants, skirts, tops, dresses, jackets, and outerwear. Lane Bryant also offers footwear in sizes 7W-12W and accessories.

Lane Bryant's Cacique® intimate apparel brand offers impeccably designed everyday panties, bras and sleep, lounge, and swimwear, as well as Seriously Sexy lingerie. Bras are offered in 100 sizes, in band sizes in 34-54 and cup sizes B-K.

Lane Bryant fashions and Cacique Intimates are available nationwide at nearly 370 Lane Bryant stores and online at lanebryant.com.

SOURCE Lane Bryant