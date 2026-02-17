CACIQUE INTIMATES INTRODUCES THE LIGHTEST LIFT™ BRA

With 40% lighter padding than the average bra available, Lightest Lift embodies airy support and gravity-defying lift in cups up to F,G and H

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cacique Intimates , the leading fuller cup bra brand, has introduced a lighter-than-air solution with 40% lighter padding than the average bra. A bra that feels so light, you may forget it's on! Say good-bye to bulk and hello to breathability in the new must-have addition to your lingerie drawer: Lightest Lift™. The Lightest Lift Bra and the Cacique Intimates assortment is exclusively shoppable at Lane Bryant .

Lightest Lift Balconette

Full cup customers may not believe that lighter padded bras support or shape their curves. Cacique's all new Lightest Lift Bra breaks that myth, designed with the gravity-defying lift and natural cup shape Cacique is known for in a range of cup sizes including F,G and H.

Lightest Lift's most innovative feature is its airy, honeycomb spacer fabric that breathes and lifts like a total dream; it's the ideal union of breathability and lift. Coupled with comfortable, wide straps, a supportive underwire, and soft power mesh side-wings, you may forget you're wearing this light-as-air bra!

"Innovating and designing everyday bras that equally support full cup sizes and provide comfort is Cacique's expertise," said VP of Merchandising at Cacique, Heather Naughton. "Comfort and support are a priority for our customers. We listened to her feedback and knew we needed to create a bra that feels light and airy when slipped on, but holds and supports her throughout the day. We took the structured bra she needs and removed the weight in the cup by 40% while keeping the support by utilizing our innovative honeycomb spacer fabric. Available in her favorite Balconette style, Lightest Lift will be the bra she reaches for each morning."

Cacique offers the new Lightest Lift Bra in sizes 38C-50D, 36DD-50DDD & 38F-46H. Cacique's No-Show Collection is the perfect match back panty to the bra.

Shop Lightest Lift now at your favorite Lane Bryant store or LaneBryant.com .

Be the first to get the scoop on the newest product drops and so much more by following Lane Bryant and Cacique Intimates on social media:

Facebook: facebook.com/lanebryant

Instagram & TikTok: @lanebryant

Hashtag: #LaneBryant

About Lane Bryant®:

Lane Bryant is an American fashion brand that offers a unique combination of elevated and casual apparel in sizes 10-40. The Lane Bryant assortment dresses customers from weekday to weekend, offering apparel that includes denim, pants, skirts, tops, dresses, jackets, and outerwear. Lane Bryant also offers footwear in sizes 7W-12W and accessories.

Lane Bryant's Cacique® intimate apparel brand offers impeccably designed everyday panties, bras and sleep, lounge, and swimwear, as well as Seriously Sexy lingerie. Bras are offered in 100 sizes, in band sizes in 34-54 and cup sizes B-K.

Lane Bryant fashions and Cacique Intimates are available nationwide at over 380 Lane Bryant stores and online at lanebryant.com .

SOURCE Lane Bryant