LANE BRYANT HAS THE BEST JEANS FOR CURVES

Find your dream jean within an assortment of innovative fit solutions and on-trend fashion styles, including Genius Fit: a soft-stretch jean at an incredible value all at Lane Bryant!

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Searching for that made just for you denim of your dreams? Curve-loving and fit obsessed, Lane Bryant is the established denim authority for sizes 10-40. Adding to an expansive jean assortment with innovative solutions and on-trend styles, Lane Bryant has introduced a new everyday jean at a brilliant price: the Genius Fit Jean.

Lane Bryant’s New! Genius Fit Boot Jean

Recognizing customers' need for an everyday, all day jean at an amazing price, Lane Bryant thoughtfully designed the Genius Fit Jean with softest stretch fabric that fits like it was made just for the wearers' curves. Lived-in vintage and office-ready dark denim washes, multiple leg shapes for every body and at a price under $50, adding this jean to your Monday-Sunday style rotation is a no-brainer.

Lane Bryant's new Genius Fit Jean is available in sizes 12-38/40, and is offered in skinny, straight and bootcut leg shapes in multiple denim washes. Customers can purchase Genius Fit at an introductory price of $35 from February 6-8, 2026.

Genius Fit joins a robust assortment of beloved jean collections that Lane Bryant is known for:

360 Flex Signature Fit Lane Bryant's universal fit. Mid-rise waist, fitting your curves proportionally from the waist and hip.

Tighter Tummy Fit Made with a built-in Tighter Tummy mesh panel that offers hidden control and smoothing. Stretch and recovery fabric snaps back at the end of a day of wear.

No-Gap Curvy Fit A roomy fit throughout the hips and thighs, the best fit for an hourglass shape.

And on-trend fashion jeans, including New! Cloud Knit Jeans a knit denim that has the look of your favorite jeans but wears like comfy sweatpants: Cloud Knit.

You'll find the best jeans for your curves during Lane Bryant's Find Your Dream Jean Event, which starts today and will end on Sunday, February 8th. All jeans will be available under $50, and Lane Rewards members can earn $10 Denim Perk$ on jean purchases this week to be redeemed starting February 17th, 2026.

Shop the New! Genius Fit Jean at your favorite Lane Bryant store, or visit LaneBryant.com.

Be the first to get the scoop on the newest product drops and so much more by following Lane Bryant and Cacique Intimates on social media:

Facebook: facebook.com/lanebryant

Instagram & TikTok: @lanebryant

Hashtag: #LaneBryant

About Lane Bryant®:

Lane Bryant is an American fashion brand that offers a unique combination of elevated and casual apparel in sizes 10-40. The Lane Bryant assortment dresses customers from weekday to weekend, offering apparel that includes denim, pants, skirts, tops, dresses, jackets, and outerwear. Lane Bryant also offers footwear in sizes 7W-12W and accessories.

Lane Bryant's Cacique® intimate apparel brand offers impeccably designed everyday panties, bras and sleep, lounge, and swimwear, as well as Seriously Sexy lingerie. Bras are offered in 100 sizes, in band sizes in 34-54 and cup sizes B-K.

Lane Bryant fashions and Cacique Intimates are available nationwide at over 380 Lane Bryant stores and online at lanebryant.com .

SOURCE Lane Bryant