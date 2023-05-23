Cactus Collective Weddings Is Capitalizing On F1 Wedding Trend in the Marriage Capital of The World

Cactus Collective Weddings

23 May, 2023, 11:00 ET

Couples who want to wave the checkered flag on single life and tie the knot during the Las Vegas Grand Prix are turning to a local elopement and micro wedding expert to plan their Formula 1 style wedding.

LAS VEGAS, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro wedding trend expert, McKenzi Taylor, shares how couples will be revving up their wedding day and waving the green flag on marriage during the 2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. 

Vegas will be flooded with race fans this November. Many of them are turning the historic F1 event into the most memorable day of their lives, by holding their wedding while in town for the Grand Prix.

F1 inspired weddings are picking up speed.
"I'm hearing from a number of newly engaged couples who want to step onto the victory podium…uh, make that down the aisle…to say "I do" in Las Vegas as part of their race week itinerary," said Taylor, Founder at Cactus Collective Weddings and Electric Sugar Elopements.

High Octane Weddings In Vegas

Taylor and her team are the original micro wedding and elopement experts in Las Vegas. Since 2016 she has offered affordable ceremonies, magazine worthy photography, top-notch organization and winning service to couples looking for a destination wedding. Taylor is fueled by her passion to make dreams come true.

Media Availability

McKenzi Taylor is available to speak with reporters about this emerging wedding trend and her newly released blog on F1 style weddings.

McKenzi Taylor

Founder of Cactus Collective Weddings and Electric Sugar Elopements, McKenzi lives and works in Las Vegas, Nevada. She loves the businesses she's built and is dedicated to getting the best of everything for her couples. When she's not coordinating weddings, she's searching for amazing venues to add to our collections or finding beautiful extra touches that complement your service.

McKenzi is an active member of the board of directors for the Las Vegas chapter of the Wedding International Professionals Association (WIPA), a group of professionals who are dedicated to bringing new standards to the Las Vegas wedding scene.

For more information on Cactus Collective Weddings and Electric Sugar Elopements

https://cactus-collective.com/

https://electricsugarelopements.com/

SOURCE Cactus Collective Weddings

