Cactus Communications Bags Two Coveted Stevie® Awards in 2020 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cactus Communications (CACTUS), a technology company accelerating scientific advancement, was honored with two bronze Stevie® Awards at the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. It is one of the very few organizations in the world, to have earned this honor for initiatives undertaken by businesses to mitigate the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic when it comes to employee welfare. The Stevie Awards for Women in Business works on generating public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.

Cactus Communications (CACTUS), a technology company accelerating scientific advancement, was honored with two bronze Stevie® Awards at the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. The Stevie Awards for Women in Business works on generating public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.

Commenting on the awards, Abhishek Goel, Co-founder and CEO of CACTUS, said, "At CACTUS, women play critical roles across leadership positions, functions, and geographies. I believe this truly reflected in the care and concern with which we responded to our employees and customers during these trying times."

This edition of the Stevie® Awards specially recognized companies that took measures to safeguard the health and interests of their employees against the background of the pandemic. The two categories in which CACTUS won the bronze awards are:

Most Exemplary Employer: For organizations that have demonstrated their extra commitment to keeping their employees working, paid, and safe during the pandemic.

Most Valuable Corporate Response: For exemplary responses to the pandemic for the well-being of their employees, customers, and community.

Yashmi Pujara, Chief Human Resources Officer, CACTUS said, "In keeping with our employee-centric approach, our response to pandemic largely revolved around keeping people safe and building their resilience thru very focused interventions."

CACTUS, led by their HR team, took prompt and timely steps to ensure both employee safety and business continuity across their global offices. The organization facilitated a complete move to a WFH (Work from Home) environment, much before the government announced lockdowns which helped their employees relocate without any hassles. The award committee specially lauded this humane and practical approach. The committee took special recognition that CACTUS devised a 360-degree approach to overcome the problems and challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The management, while ensuring business continuity, took special care to ease the anxiety and stress caused by the pandemic. CACTUS also offered pro bono translation, editing, and research promotion services to their customers working on COVID-19 research and worked towards building the world's largest AI-powered, expert-curated platform on COVID-19 research.

The complete list of winners can be found here: https://stevieawards.com/women/2020-stevie-award-winners

About Cactus Communications:

Founded in 2002, Cactus Communications (cactusglobal.com) is a technology company accelerating scientific advancement. CACTUS solves problems for researchers, universities, publishers, academic societies, and life science organizations through innovative products and services developed under the brands Editage, Cactus Life Sciences, R, Impact Science, UNSILO, and Cactus Labs. CACTUS has offices in Princeton, London, Aarhus, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai; a global workforce of over 3,000 experts; and customers from over 190 countries. CACTUS is considered a pioneer in its workplace best practices, and has been consistently ranked a great place to work over the last several years.

Contact:

Indrani Das

7559059538

[email protected]

SOURCE Cactus Communications

Related Links

https://cactusglobal.com

