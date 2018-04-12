CHANDLER, Ariz., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Kelly of Cactus Semiconductor will present at the 2018 Medical Electronics Symposium which will take place May 16 - 17, 2018 at the University of Texas at Dallas.
The Medical Electronics Symposium is an international conference, focusing on advances in electronic technologies and advanced manufacturing, specifically targeting medical and bioscience applications.
The presentation, titled "Silicon Technology Selection for Implantable Medical Device ASICs", provides a summary of many of the common device functions required by implantable medical device ASICs, descriptions of the various semiconductor device types they require, and a methodology to help medical device developers select a silicon technology for their ASIC projects.
About Cactus Semiconductor:
Cactus Semiconductor is an ISO9001:2008 certified full-service provider of low-power analog and mixed-signal application specific integrated circuits (ASICs). Our specialty is in miniaturized portable, wearable, and implantable medical devices.
Contact:
Andy Kelly, IC Systems Architect
Cactus Semiconductor
E-mail: Andy.Kelly@CactusSemi.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cactus-semiconductor-to-present-at-medical-electronics-symposium-300628451.html
SOURCE Cactus Semiconductor
Share this article