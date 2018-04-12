Cactus Semiconductor to Present at Medical Electronics Symposium

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Kelly of Cactus Semiconductor will present at the 2018 Medical Electronics Symposium which will take place May 16 - 17, 2018 at the University of Texas at Dallas.

The Medical Electronics Symposium is an international conference, focusing on advances in electronic technologies and advanced manufacturing, specifically targeting medical and bioscience applications.