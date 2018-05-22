Cactus Semiconductor to Present at Sensors Expo & Conference

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Kelly of Cactus Semiconductor will present at the Sensors Expo & Conference which will take place June 26 - 28, 2018 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.
The Sensors Expo & Conference is the industry's largest event dedicated to Sensors, Connectivity, and Systems.
The presentation, titled "ASIC Design – The Missing Piece to Your MEMS Development Puzzle" provides a summary of the many diverse features and functions required by MEMS devices, introduces the complex development puzzle presented by these systems, and then demonstrates how an ASIC design can provide the "missing piece" to that development puzzle.
About Cactus Semiconductor:
Cactus Semiconductor is an ISO9001:2008 certified full-service provider of low-power analog and mixed-signal application specific integrated circuits (ASICs). Our specialty is in miniaturized portable, wearable, and implantable medical devices.
Contact:
Andy Kelly, IC Systems Architect
Cactus Semiconductor
E-mail: Andy.Kelly@CactusSemi.com
