"CADAR™ Makes Miami Design District Debut"

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury jewelry brand CADAR today announced plans to expand its retail footprint to Miami's Design District. Between February 28 and March 18, the brand will showcase its newest collections in the heart of the city's most fashion-forward destination.

"The vibrant, modern energy of the Design District mirrors the CADAR aesthetic," said Founder and Creative Director Michal Kadar. "It is the perfect venue to share my creations with Miami's discerning tastemakers. I look forward to sharing the CADAR brand story with them."

CADAR Shell Collection- CADAR Luxury Fine Jewelry

Inspired by a successful career in fashion, Kadar's designs are defined by movement and dimension. Each collection tells a tale in gold. Since the brand launched at Bergdorf Goodman, CADAR has adorned some of film, television, and music's most glamorous figures. The collections are on permanent display at the CADAR showroom on Madison Avenue in New York City and select fine retailers and boutiques across the United States.

Visit the Miami Design District pop-up location at 151 NE 41st Street, Suite 133 (next to Le Jardinier restaurant), between February 28 and March 18, 2024. Location hours are Monday through Saturday from 11am to 8pm and Sunday from 12pm to 6pm. For additional details please call 212.663.3456.

About CADAR

Founded in 2015, CADAR made its retail debut the following year at Bergdorf Goodman and quickly became one of the most compelling new luxury brands in the fine jewelry industry. It has received numerous accolades, including for Michal Kadar as an FGI Rising Star in the fine jewelry category, Best in Gold at COUTURE 2017, and Gold Design of the Year in the inaugural Town & Country Magazine Jewelry Awards in 2018. CADAR is modern yet timeless, and embraces subtle visual references to Art Deco, Art Nouveau, spiritual geometry, and Japanese artistic motifs. The unifying aesthetic of bold minimalism and elemental beauty is notable for its proportion and balance. Each piece is created with reverence for the architecture of the body, featuring intricate detail and stunningly fluid movement. Handcrafted in New York City and Italy by local artisans, CADAR features gold and diamonds, and reflects the singular standards of Founder and Creative Director Michal Kadar.

