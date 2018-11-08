CADAR™ Retail Partnership with Neiman Marcus Brings Luxury Fine Jewelry Collection to Select Brick-and-Mortar Stores and Online

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CADAR™, the award-winning luxury fine jewelry brand, has partnered with luxury retailer Neiman Marcus to further expand the distribution of its coveted collection. A curated selection of CADAR pieces are now available in stores, beginning with the Beverly Hills, Houston, West Palm Beach and Scottsdale locations, as well as online at neimanmarcus.com. CADAR is the only new fine jewelry brand featured by the venerable retailer to date this season. The collaboration developed following the evocative debut of the most recent CADAR Collection, Second Skin, at the 2018 Couture Show in Las Vegas.

The CADAR aesthetic is rich in symbolism, encompassing universal themes such as light, water, life, love and nature, reimagined in a sophisticated and nuanced visual narrative.

The Neiman Marcus showcase includes hand-picked pieces from the Reflections, Endless and Second Skin Feather Collections. It will soon expand to include the Second Skin Python Collection.

Lance Burns, National Buyer-Precious Jewelry at Neiman Marcus, stated, "I love the fluidity and femininity of the CADAR Collection. I am excited to offer this collection to our clients at Neiman Marcus."

"We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Neiman Marcus, a truly iconic fashion destination for the modern woman – the CADAR woman," said Michal Kadar, Founder and Creative Director of CADAR. "It is a great honor to be chosen and to be so warmly welcomed into such distinguished company."

About CADAR:

Founded in 2015, CADAR made its retail debut the following year at Bergdorf Goodman and quickly became one of the most compelling new luxury brands in the fine jewelry industry. It has received numerous accolades, including for Michal Kadar as an FGI "Rising Star" in the fine jewelry category, "Best in Gold" at COUTURE 2017, and "Gold Design of the Year" in the inaugural Town & Country Magazine Jewelry Awards in 2018. CADAR is modern yet timeless, and embraces subtle visual references to Art Deco, Art Nouveau, spiritual geometry and Japanese artistic motifs. The unifying aesthetic of bold minimalism and elemental beauty is notable for its proportion and balance. Each piece is created with reverence for the architecture of the body, featuring intricate detail and stunningly fluid movement. Handcrafted in New York City and Italy by local artisans, CADAR features gold and diamonds, and reflects the singular standards of its Creative Director, Michal Kadar. To learn more or to view the collection, please visit CADAR.com.

