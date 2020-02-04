Cadbury Brand Announces Second Annual "Bunny Tryouts"

Last year's search garnered over 4,000 contestants and culminated with a win by Henri the bulldog who will step down as a new pet is crowned. Henri did a great job filling in as the Clucking Bunny but it is now time for a new face in the iconic commercial.

"The Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial has been a perennial Easter-favorite for over thirty years. After last year's newest edition, featuring Henri the bulldog, and the overwhelming positive feedback we've received, we decided to bring back the Bunny Tryouts," said Ethan Mandel, associate brand manager, Cadbury brand. "But this year we've added a new voting component that will drive additional excitement."

To help cast this year's star, insta-famous pet influencer, Jiffpom (and his parents) will serve as an honorary judge to help select this year's top 10 finalists.

"I'm so egg-static to join the 2020 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts team. It's truly an honor for me to get to use my doggy senses to assist in selecting this year's top 10 finalists!" said fluffy friend, Jiffpom. "I can't wait to review all the adorable submissions and see each pet's creativity and passion for the Cadbury brand shine through."

Not only will the lucky winner grace screens across America as the new star of the iconic Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial but they will receive a $5,000 cash prize. Additionally, Cadbury brand will once again be making a $10,000 donation to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), the longest-standing animal welfare organization in North America which serves as the nation's leading voice for animals.

Don't miss out on any of the action - follow along to see the cuteness overload from America's sweetest pets and to get the latest information from Cadbury US:

Contest Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal residents of the U.S. residing in the 50 US/DC, 18+ at time of entry. Photo Submission Phase begins 1/28/20 and ends 2/24/20, followed by Judging Phase on 2/25/20, Video Submission Phase from 2/27/20 through 3/1/20, a Video Judging Phase from 3/2/20 through 3/3/20, a Voting Phase from 3/4/20 through 3/18/20, and Winner Determination Phase on 3/19/20. For Rules and complete details, visit https://bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com. Void where prohibited. To win the prize, winning pet featured in Photo Submission and Video Submission must be able to perform for camera and remain reasonably stationary while wearing bunny ears. Sponsor: The Hershey Company, 100 Crystal A Drive, Hershey, PA.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company, headquartered in Hershey, Pa., is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.5 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers and SkinnyPop.

The Hershey Company sells Cadbury products under license from Cadbury UK Ltd.

For more than 120 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit: www.thehersheycompany.com

