CADCA Advocates for Community-Based Prevention at the 67th Annual United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs Session

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a resolute commitment to combating substance misuse and fostering community well-being, CADCA proudly announces its active participation in the 67th Annual United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND), taking place March 14 – 22, 2024, in Vienna, Austria. As a leading advocate for community-based prevention efforts, CADCA brings over 25 years of experience in empowering coalitions to create positive change and build a world of safer, healthier, and stronger communities.

CADCA's active involvement at the 67th CND is instrumental, reflecting its commitment to advancing effective drug policies and promoting community well-being on an international stage. CADCA will play a key role in co-hosting informative side events, delving into critical topics such as exploring the unintended consequences of hemp legalization, sharing best practices and lessons learned in community-based prevention, discussing effective strategies for addressing drug demand, and exploring creative methods for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to support community building towards prevention.

Moreover, CADCA is privileged to be invited to participate in the High-Level Segment, focusing on evaluating the implementation of international drug policy commitments from 2019 to 2023 and outlining the path forward for the next five years. This prestigious inclusion highlights CADCA's standing as a thought leader in the field.

CADCA's main objectives at the CND includes advocating for effective drug policies, sharing best practices in community-based prevention, and fostering collaboration with international partners. CADCA will meet with top officials from Argentina, Togo, the Philippines, and Italy, to drive home CADCA's message that the most effective approach to substance use prevention is through empowering and educating communities to form and sustain prevention coalitions.

CADCA's President and CEO, General Barrye L. Price, states, "At CADCA, we are driven by the belief that communities possess the power to create lasting change. Our involvement at the 67th CND underscores our dedication to advancing effective drug policies and promoting community well-being on a global scale."

About CADCA

CADCA is the leading substance misuse prevention organization, representing over 5,000 community-based coalitions across the United States and territories and more than 30 countries around the world who work to create safer, healthier, and stronger communities. CADCA provides resources, customized training, and signature events designed to help our coalitions be effective and sustainable. The CADCA model emphasizes the power of community coalitions to prevent substance misuse through collaborative efforts.

About The United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs

Founded in 1946 by Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) resolution 9(I), the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) plays a pivotal role in supporting ECOSOC in overseeing the implementation of international drug control treaties. Gathering annually, the CND engages in comprehensive deliberations and makes impactful decisions and resolutions that contribute to shaping the global approach to drug control.

CADCA

