CADCA and the Deterra Drug Deactivation and Disposal System Launch New 'Over the Dose Challenge' to Combat Prescription Drug Misuse

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CADCA, in partnership with the Deterra® Drug Deactivation and Disposal System , announced today the launch of the 'Over the Dose Challenge,' a nationwide campaign running August 1, 2024 – October 31, 2024 dedicated to educating communities about the dangers of keeping unused prescription drugs at home and promoting safe, effective disposal methods.

Over the Dose? Preventing the risk of overdose in your home.

Through this inaugural campaign, CADCA encourages communities to participate by disposing of unused and expired prescription medications and sharing their stories on social media with the hashtag #OverTheDose. The campaign also includes resources on CADCA's website about the dangers of unused or expired prescription medications, proper disposal methods, and success stories.

"Prescription medication misuse is a serious issue impacting families and communities nationwide," said General Barrye L. Price, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of CADCA. "With this campaign we want to make an impact on affected communities by providing resources and tools for individuals to safely dispose of unused prescription medications, thereby reducing the risk of drugs falling into the wrong hands."

A recent JAMA study shows that the odds of opioid-related overdose increases by 60% when another household member had an opioid prescription filled in the past 6 months. The results suggest that household prescription availability is associated with increased odds of opioid overdose for others in the household, even if they do not have their own opioid prescription. In addition to drug misuse, other risks of not disposing of unused prescriptions include accidental ingestion and environmental harm. This can be counteracted by proper education and tools, such as access to Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc.'s Deterra Drug Deactivation and Disposal Pouches.

Deterra Pouches uses organic activated carbon and tap water to render drugs inert, making them unretrievable for misuse and safe to throw away in the household trash without contaminating landfills or waterways. It is the only product available that is scientifically proven to destroy prescription and over-the-counter medicine, right at home.

"Proper disposal of prescription drugs is a simple yet effective way to make our communities safer," said Jason Sundby, President of Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc. 'The Over the Dose Challenge' is an important program to educate and empower individuals to take action and protect their loved ones and environment."

For more information about the campaign, visit cadca.org/over-the-dose and follow us on social @CADCA and @DeterraSystem. Tag the campaign using the hashtag #OverTheDose.

About CADCA

CADCA is the premier prevention association, representing over 7,000 community-based coalitions across the United States and territories and more than 30 countries around the world who work to create safer, healthier, and stronger communities. CADCA provides resources, customized training, and signature events designed to help our coalitions be effective and sustainable. The CADCA model emphasizes the power of community coalitions to prevent substance misuse through collaborative efforts.

About Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc.

Minneapolis-based Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc., is a privately owned company committed to developing research-based scientifically proven solutions to reduce drug, misuse and negative environmental impact. The patented Deterra® Drug Deactivation and Disposal System is powered by proprietary activated carbon, which deactivates drugs. Deterra is highly effective in adsorbing and firmly binding drugs, rendering them inert, unavailable for misuse and safe for the environment. Visit DeterraSystem.com to learn more.

