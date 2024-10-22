CADCA Joins Forces with the City of Alexandria and Deterra System for Drug Take Back Day

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In its ongoing commitment to fostering safe and healthy communities everywhere, CADCA is partnering with the City of Alexandria and The Deterra® Drug Deactivation and Disposal System for Drug Take Back Day, taking place Saturday, October 26, 2024. This biannual event provides Alexandria residents and the broader community with a safe and convenient way to dispose of expired, unused, or unwanted prescriptions and over-the-counter medications, including veterinary prescriptions.

Studies show that 70 to 80 percent of patients have leftover opioids after surgery, and when left in the home, these opioids may be misused. An alarming two out of three teens who abuse pain medication say they obtained it from friends and family. Additionally, medications meant for humans are among the top causes of pet poisonings in the U.S. By participating in Drug Take Back Day, you help protect vulnerable populations like children, teenagers, and pets.

"Addressing prescription drug misuse starts with action from each of us," said CADCA President and CEO Barrye L. Price, Ph.D. "We are proud to partner with the City of Alexandria and Deterra for Drug Take Back Day to promote safe medication disposal and bring the community together to prevent misuse."

Prescription drug misuse is a growing public health crisis, and in response, CADCA and Deterra have launched the Over the Dose campaign to educate the public about safe prescription practices and encourage the proper disposal of unused medications. Be part of the solution by discarding unwanted prescriptions in your medicine cabinet.

Drug Take Back Day will take place at the following locations. Deterra Pouches will be available at each site to help participants safely dispose of medications in their own homes.

Police Department Headquarters (3600 Wheeler Ave.) Fire Station 210 (5255 Eisenhower Ave.)

The Neighborhood Pharmacy of Del Ray ( 2204 Mt . Vernon Ave.)

( . Vernon Ave.) Walgreens Pharmacy at Bradlee Shopping Center (3614 King St.)

Woodbine Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center (2729 King St.)

Needles are not accepted during the take back event. Visit the website for needle disposal and permanent medication drop-off locations

CADCA is the premier prevention association equipping coalitions with tools, knowledge, and support to create positive change in their communities. CADCA's vision is safer, healthier, and stronger communities everywhere. Through our work we have built a network of more than 7,000 coalitions across the United States and over 28 countries. At the core of CADCA's creation is the belief in the effectiveness and efficiency of local coalitions as catalysts for drug-free communities globally, combating substance misuse through the implementation of comprehensive strategies for community change.

Minneapolis-based Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc., is a privately owned company committed to developing research-based scientifically proven solutions to reduce drug, misuse and negative environmental impact. The patented Deterra® Drug Deactivation and Disposal System is powered by proprietary activated carbon, which deactivates drugs. Deterra is highly effective in adsorbing and firmly binding drugs, rendering them inert, unavailable for misuse and safe for the environment. Visit DeterraSystem.com to learn more.

Visit alexandriava.gov/SAPCA to learn more about ways to prevent substance use and misuse. Visit alexandriava.gov/Opioids for more information about Alexandria's efforts to fight the national opioid epidemic.

