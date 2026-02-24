Caddell Reynolds Celebrates 2025 Super Lawyers Recognition of Top Attorney and 2 Rising Stars

As Arkansas drunk driving accidents surge, the Caddell Reynolds law firm award-winning legal team fights to hold negligent parties fully accountable.

JONESBORO, Ark., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caddell Reynolds Law Firm, a leading advocate for individuals facing personal injury, social security disability, and bankruptcy challenges, is proud to announce that three of its attorneys have earned prestigious Super Lawyers and Rising Stars designations for 2025. The recognitions reflect the firm's commitment to exceptional legal representation, a commitment that matters more than ever as Arkansas families increasingly navigate the devastating aftermath of drunk driving crashes.

Acknowledging Legal Excellence

Bill D. Reynolds, Managing Partner at Caddell Reynolds Law Firm, has been selected to the Super Lawyers list for 2025. This marks another selection to the prestigious list, which identifies the top 5% of attorneys in each state through a patented peer-influenced and research-driven selection process. Reynolds, practicing around Arkansas, provides legal representation across personal injury, medical malpractice, and energy & natural resources issues. His consistent recognition reflects a sustained commitment to legal practice and client outcomes.

"The best part of my job is that the end of a case and you get to tell that client that we've won and it's finally concluded," said Bill Reynolds - Partner. To explore the firm's comprehensive legal resources and learn more about its recognized attorneys, visit their website and blog at https://www.caddellreynolds.com/blog/.

Arkansas Rising Talent in the Legal Field

In addition to the Super Lawyers recognition, Kirby D. McDonald and Marcus A. Priest have been named to the Rising Stars list for 2025. Both attorneys, based in Fort Smith and Rogers, Arkansas, respectively, focus on personal injury cases. The Rising Stars designation is awarded to a select number of accomplished attorneys who are 40 years old or younger, or who have been in practice for 10 years or less. This peer-nominated and research-validated process considers professional achievement and peer recognition, underscoring their emerging impact in the legal community.

Why It Matters: Holding All Parties Accountable Under Arkansas Law

Drunk driving accidents often involve more than one negligent party. Under Arkansas's dram shop rule a bar, restaurant, or other establishment can be held civilly liable if it sold alcohol to a visibly intoxicated person who then caused injury or if it knowingly served a minor. Many victims don't realize they may have a claim against these businesses in addition to the at-fault driver. Caddell Reynolds' experienced attorneys investigate every angle to ensure clients pursue every source of recovery available to them.

These 2025 honors reinforce Caddell Reynolds' mission: fighting hard for people injured, disabled, or financially devastated against insurance companies, government agencies, and corporations. The firm's recognized legal team is ready to put that experience to work for you. Further information regarding the firm's services and its team of dedicated Personal Injury attorneys is available at https://www.caddellreynolds.com/

Caddell Reynolds Law Firm is a leading Arkansas-based law firm representing clients in personal injury, Social Security Disability, and bankruptcy matters across Arkansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The firm has helped thousands of individuals navigate some of the most difficult moments of their lives, recovering millions of dollars on behalf of clients in serious injury cases involving semi-truck accidents, car wrecks, wrongful death, products liability, medical malpractice, workers' compensation, toxic torts, defective drugs and pharmaceuticals, and nursing home abuse and neglect. Dedicated to protecting the rights of working families, the firm also provides experienced representation in Social Security Disability benefit claims and bankruptcy proceedings. Caddell Reynolds offers free legal consultations on all injury and disability matters and can be reached at 870-410-4681. With multiple offices throughout Arkansas, including Jonesboro, Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Little Rock, and Rogers the firm is committed to delivering accessible, client-focused legal advocacy. More info at https://www.caddellreynolds.com/

SOURCE Caddell Reynolds Law Firm