CADDi Appoints Chris Brown as Vice President of Sales to Propel Growth in the Manufacturing Industry

Seasoned Business Development Leader Assumes Role to Expand Reach of Flagship "CADDi Drawer" Solution

Brown Set to Lead Sales Growth of the Only Manufacturing Technology Organization Named a Fast Company 2024 Most Innovative Company

CHICAGO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CADDi , a leading manufacturing solutions provider, welcomes Chris Brown as Vice President of Sales, further solidifying its commitment to driving innovation and excellence within the manufacturing industry. With CADDi's recent recognition in Fast Company's annual list of the Most Innovative Companies for 2024 , Brown's appointment underscores the company's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in manufacturing.

Chris Brown

Brown brings extensive experience in the manufacturing market and executive sales leadership. He has a demonstrated track record of building strong professional relationships, driving exponential revenue growth, and leading market expansion across B2B organizations serving the manufacturing industry.

"At CADDi, our mission is to unleash the potential of manufacturing, and Chris's appointment perfectly aligns with that vision," said Yushiro Kato, CEO of CADDi. "His deep understanding of the manufacturing industry and track record in fostering growth through strategic partnerships will be invaluable as we further develop CADDi Drawer and its reach into new markets."

Throughout the last two decades, Brown has led sales teams to unprecedented success. Before CADDi, he served as Vice President of Marketplace Growth at Xometry, where he spearheaded a five-year growth journey from $8 million to $400 million in revenue. Brown nurtured a high-performing team that monetized over 5,000 partners, achieving an impressive $23 million in revenue within a single calendar year for the company. His leadership was instrumental in scaling sales teams and optimizing tech stacks to support sustained success in the manufacturing marketplace.

"I'm honored to join CADDi at such an exciting time in the company's journey. What attracted me most to CADDi is the company's unwavering commitment to its customers and its desire to push the boundaries of what's possible in manufacturing," said Brown. "As head of sales here in the U.S., I'm eager to leverage my experience to not only drive growth but also explore new avenues for value creation. I hope to expand CADDi's community and share the benefits its solutions offer."

Brown's appointment underscores CADDi's commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to its clients. With his leadership and familiarity with the US manufacturing and procurement sectors, CADDi is well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities and solidify its standing as a leader in the industry.

ABOUT CADDi INC.

CADDi is a global manufacturing company on a mission to "unleash the potential of manufacturing." The company strives to transform the manufacturing industry through its primary offering, "CADDi Drawer," an AI-enabled drawing management system, helping further unlock the potential of manufacturing by significantly improving the efficiency of procurement teams. CADDi was recently named to Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies list as the only manufacturing technology company.

