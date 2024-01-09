CADDi Partners with Hilltop Technology Laboratory, Inc. to Solve Industry Challenges with CADDi Drawer Implementation

CADDi Drawer addresses time-intensive quoting and drawing management woes for a leading manufacturer of CNC machining

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CADDi Inc., a global procurement solutions provider for the manufacturing industry, announced a strategic partnership with HILLTOP TECHNOLOGY LABORATORY INC , a manufacturing service provider specializes in rapid, precision prototyping using advanced CNC machining technology. This partnership marks a significant milestone as HILLTOP TECHNOLOGY adopts CADDi Drawer, an AI-enabled drawing management system designed to revolutionize efficiency and productivity.

HILLTOP TECHNOLOGY, a forward-thinking company, developed an innovative CNC machining system, "HILLTOP SYSTEM," which can optimize and shorten the manufacturing process by digitizing the intuition and manual technologies of skilled workers. However, there was always room for improvement in the quoting process, which is typically time-consuming and involves complex drawing and manufacturing information. Transferring knowledge and skills from experienced sales engineers to new members was also a challenge to stabilize and maximize their potential. Recognizing these challenges as common roadblocks in the manufacturing sector, CADDi stepped in to implement CADDi Drawer.

"We recognize that many players, like HILLTOP TECHNOLOGY LABORATORY, grapple with common pain points. CADDi Drawer was designed to address these challenges head-on," said Yushiro Kato, co-founder and CEO of CADDi. "By leveraging technology and innovation, CADDi Drawer is not just a solution tailored for one company; it's a transformative tool designed to elevate the efficiency and productivity of procurement teams across the entire manufacturing landscape."

With a strategic decision to partner with CADDi and integrate CADDi Drawer into its operations, HILLTOP TECHNOLOGY LABORATORY aims to streamline its quoting processes and optimize drawing data management. CADDi Drawer's proprietary "similar drawing search" function utilizes advanced algorithms to analyze and identify drawings with similar shapes, facilitating efficient data utilization. The company anticipates a significant reduction in turnaround time, enabling the team to deliver quotes efficiently and with newfound speed.

"In the face of challenges, we saw an opportunity for growth," said Joey Kagawa, the Senior Manager of Sales at HILLTOP TECHNOLOGY LABORATORY. "CADDi Drawer has the potential to address our current pain points and propel us forward in the competitive manufacturing market. We believe this partnership will redefine how we operate and position us for greater success."

CADDi Drawer emerged as the transformative solution to help streamline quoting processes, optimize drawing data management, and facilitate knowledge transfer within the organization.

About CADDi Inc.

CADDi is a global manufacturing company on a mission to "unleash the potential of manufacturing." The company strives to transform the manufacturing industry through its primary offering, "CADDi Drawer," an AI-enabled drawing management system, helping further unlock the potential of manufacturing by significantly improving the efficiency of procurement teams.

About HILLTOP TECHNOLOGY LABORATORY INC.

Hilltop, with a mission to accelerate the innovation process, specializes in rapid, precision prototyping using advanced CNC machining technology. Industries they most often work with include aerospace, automotive, medical, entertainment, and food. The team works directly with innovators, R&D departments, and engineers to support the progress of new product development.

