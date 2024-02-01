HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caddo Mountain Spring Water, LLC, (CMSW) a premium spring, artesian and mineral bottled water start-up, announced today that it has recently filed a lawsuit against Environmental Works, Inc. of Kansas City, Missouri for negligence associated with its work on the company's project in Montgomery County, Arkansas. The lawsuit filing was a major decision for the Company in its course of business.

The legal filing in the Circuit Court of Montgomery County, Arkansas states that Environmental Works, Inc.'s actions were negligent, intentional, and improper, taken with knowledge of the damages that would be incurred by Caddo Mountain Spring Water, LLC as a result of its actions.

Caddo Mountain Spring Water, LLC Files a Lawsuit Against Environmental Works, Inc. Post this

Choosing a truly outstanding law firm like WRIGHT, LINDSEY & JENNINGS LLP to represent CMSW in this lawsuit is another milestone for the water venture with its source water tract in the Ouachita Mountains of Arkansas. Once a strategic partner is selected and capital funding is completed, the Caddo Mountain Spring Water, LLC development will access and produce unsurpassed quality spring, artesian and mineral water at a proven high capacity on a sustainable basis. The project includes the construction of a Bottling facility where they will "Bottle at the Source", a Visitors' center and a Solar Farm.

"We chose WRIGHT, LINDSEY & JENNINGS LLP based on their ability and rich Arkansas heritage as one of the best law firms in Arkansas" said Barry Davidson, CEO/Founder of CMSW. "We believe we have an excellent team of highly skilled and experienced legal professionals. We consider Patrick Wilson and Michael Thompson at the law firm to be among the finest lawyers in our State! Their careers include experience on several construction project lawsuits in Arkansas that make them especially well-suited for us. Patrick came highly recommended by people we have known and trusted for a long time. We wanted talented people from the "Natural State" that we consider stakeholders in what we are trying to accomplish, and Patrick was the best fit possible for us."

Caddo Mountain Spring Water's tract metrics are world class including quality, production and sustainability that make it a preeminent source drinking water tract in the U.S., North America, and probably the world! The Company's CEO\Founder went on to say "Sustainability and stewardship of the environment are extremely important to us, our investors, and our targeted consumers! With the top source water tract goes the responsibility to get everything right. Unfortunately, in this lawsuit instance, we had to go outside our favored vendor service area in Arkansas to get the specialized drilling equipment that Environmental Works, Inc. possessed. The end result was a botched water well construction job by Environmental Works, Inc. that caused us damages!"

The start of water bottling production from the CMSW facility is expected in twelve to eighteen months from completion of the Company's strategic partner selection and capital program. Caddo Mountain Spring Water, LLC had previously announced >$1 million in economic incentives from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Phase II Hydrogeological Study, Plans for a Solar Power System including a USDA REAP Grant, as well as selection of RPPY Architects of Little Rock for the design of a Bottling Plant and Visitor Center.

Facebook

Twitter

CONTACT: Barry Davidson, CEO\Founder\Managing Member

[email protected] or www.CaddoMountainSpringWater.com

SOURCE Caddo Mountain Spring Water, LLC