Cade Museum Announces the 2019 Cade Prize Winners

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cade Museum for Creativity & Invention is proud to announce that Anchor Biologics has won the 2019 Cade Prize, receiving a $25,000 cash prize. Anchor Biologics (Gainesville, FL) has discovered enzymes that suppress inflammatory diseases. "The Cade Prize is extremely important in raising our profile. Our goal is to find business partners and compete for the capital needed to get our new localized anti-inflammatory to market. We are incredibly grateful for this enabling support," said Ben Keselowsky and Greg Hudalla, founders of Anchor Biologics.

Capacitech Energy (Orlando, FL) won the $15,000 Second Place Cade Prize for its high-power, high-density conductor that increases battery life and capacity; Path Optical Systems, Inc. (Tampa, FL), won the $10,000 Third Place Cade Prize for its small and affordable fiber optics that transport information at the speed of light; and ExtremeComms Lab (Fort Lauderdale, FL), the Fourth Place Cade Prize winner, receives $10,000 of in-kind services to support acceleration for its underwater wireless communication technology. Funding for the Cade Prize competition was generously provided by the Community Foundation of North Central Florida.

Cade Co-Founder Richard Miles said, "This is our 10th year running the Prize, and it's great to see how the competition has expanded. We had competitors from across the entire state, and from every major research university." The Cade Prize, established in 2010, has become Florida's pre-eminent invention and innovation competition. It rewards entrepreneurs, inventors, researchers, and pre-seed and early-stage companies with an original idea that has market potential.

The Final Four were selected from 16 Semi-Finalists, which also included: Ator Labs, Inc. (Tallahassee, FL); Auxadyne (Gainesville, FL); Florida Insect Control Group, LLC (Gainesville, FL); HealthSnap (Miami, FL); Dr. Steven Kass (Tallahassee, FL); Locus Agriculture Solutions, LLC (Orlando, FL); Nano Discovery, Inc. (Orlando, FL); NiekAab Desal, LLS (Gainesville, FL); PQSecure Technologies (Fort Lauderdale, FL); SciKey Diagnostics (West Palm Beach, FL); Sea's the Future, LLC (Jacksonville, FL); and Thor ORE (Orlando, FL). Learn more at CadeMuseum.org/CadePrize.

The Cade Prize celebrates pre-seed and seed stage innovations and has been a key part of the journey for past Finalists and Winners. Chris Morton, CEO of 2013 Cade Prize Winning firm NanoPhotonica noted, "Winning the (Cade prize) grant was a really important step for us." Nik Kundra, founder of 2011 Finalist Partender said, "The Cade Prize…prepared our team to present our idea to funders and partners."

In 2004, Dr. James Robert Cade and his family established the Cade Museum Foundation to build the Cade Museum for Creativity & Invention in Gainesville, Florida. The Cade's mission is to transform communities by inspiring and equipping future inventors, entrepreneurs, and visionaries. Dr. Cade, a physician at the University of Florida, was best known as the leader of a research team that invented Gatorade in 1965. The Cade Museum is open to the public and located at 811 South Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601. Learn more at CadeMuseum.org, or contact Sue Draddy at 203.247.2106.

