Cade Saurage Joins Ocean Recovery as New COO, Effective November 2020

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Recovery announces Cade Saurage, 19-year industry veteran, as Chief Operating Officer, beginning November 2020. Mr. Saurage has been serving as the Director of Utilization Management and Strategic Partnerships for Esperanza Health Group / La Hacienda Treatment Center since August of 2012.

"I am familiar with the solid reputation and tremendous work that Ocean Recovery is known for," said Mr. Saurage. "I really anticipate endless opportunities to develop and grow with insurance companies who need solid programs in their network. My professional career has consisted mostly of the reimbursement side of health care and what I have found is that working for and representing an ethical organization like Ocean with proven success, top notch people, and quality programming is the foundation for meaningful and lucrative opportunities. I know there is so much I can learn from this team and I can't wait to dive in all the way."

Cade Saurage began his career in healthcare back in 2001 as Physician Specialist / Appeals Coordinator for TSS Inc. after receiving his bachelor's from Texas State University San Marcos. He went on to serve as Corporate Director of Utilization Management for CRC Health Group, the largest behavioral health company in the nation. Mr. Saurage was also Faculty Speaker at the National Addiction Leadership Conference in 2017 and 2018.

"We are excited to have Cade join the team and take the reins as our new COO," said Kathy Tunney, Executive Director of Ocean Recovery. "We all want our patients to get better. Managed care organizations want to save money while helping their members while we providers want to be paid fairly while helping our patients. Cade has been helping to orchestrate some of the most cutting-edge and progressive payor-provider contracts and partnerships in the country. I think his experience is really going to take Ocean Recovery to the next level."

Ocean Recovery is an addiction and eating disorder treatment center located in Newport Beach, California just 90 feet from the beach. Founded in 2002, Ocean Recovery has since helped hundreds of men and women recover from drugs, alcohol, and eating disorders and offers a range of services from residential to intensive outpatient treatment. To learn more, please visit oceanrecovery.com.

