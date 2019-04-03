CADENAS PARTsolutions Presents the Inaugural Industrial Marketing Summit at Content Marketing World 2019

CINCINNATI, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CADENAS PARTsolutions has partnered with the Content Marketing Institute to launch the inaugural Industrial Marketing Summit as part of Content Marketing World 2019. Held in the heart of downtown Cleveland, the event will bring together leaders and creatives from top industrial manufacturers to share their first-hand knowledge and experiences of growing their business.

Taking place on Friday, September 6, 2019, the Industrial Marketing Summit includes keynotes from industry thought leaders and a full day of sessions by sales and marketing visionaries from some of the world's leading industrial manufacturers. Attendees will hear from other leaders and peers in their space who will share their best practices, tips and techniques for how to reach and engage customers in a crowded digital marketplace.

"It's all about shared experiences," says Jay Hopper, COO at CADENAS PARTsolutions. "By bringing a lot of like-minded marketers in the industrial space together, everybody can grow together."

In addition to the Industrial Marketing Summit, attendees will get full access to 2019 Content Marketing World main conference sessions and keynotes, on September 4th and 5th at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

Inspire and Connect with Industrial Marketers

From big ideas to practical strategies, sales and marketing professionals will walk away from the Industrial Marketing Summit with proven tactics and solutions they can put into practice immediately.

"A lot of people in the manufacturing industry feel their companies are behind the times," says Hopper. "This event is a great opportunity for people to learn how they can leverage technology to market and communicate in the industrial space and move their business forward."

The Industrial Marketing Summit is an opportunity for industrial marketers to inspire and ignite their marketing strategy by networking and learning from peers in their industry.

"Any marketer who is interested in hearing from thought leaders in the B2B space should come to the event because it's going to speak to their everyday challenges," says Hopper. "We're going to have amazing keynotes and industry presenters who will inspire our audience and give them practical methods they can use to impact their companies and their careers immediately."

Why Content Marketing World?

Content Marketing World is where marketers learn and network with the best and the brightest in the industry. Attendees will leave with everything they need to implement a content marketing plan that will grow their business and amaze their audience.

Content Marking World covers all aspects of content marketing from storytelling to AI, to social media, to ROI and strategy. Last year over 3,700 marketers came together for more than 120 sessions, workshops and hands-on forums presented by leaders in the content marketing space.

"People see the value of this event – that's why I'm excited we're partnering with Content Marketing World. We know they've created an agenda packed full of great content and great speakers, and we're adding specific programming designed to help industrial marketers and sales professionals," says Hopper.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next generation 3D part catalog management and sales configuration solutions. For large manufacturers, CADENAS PARTsolutions provides centralized 3D parts libraries making it easy for global design teams to find, reuse, and control standard and proprietary parts. For component manufacturers, CADENAS PARTsolutions provides 3D product catalogs with digital CAD download technology, helping businesses increase sales lead generation and to ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products. For more information visit PARTsolutions.com

Media Inquiries

CADENAS PARTsolutions

Adam Beck – Marketing Manager

400 Techne Center Dr., Ste. 301

Milford, OH 45150 USA



Phone: (513) 453-0453

Fax: (513) 453-0460

adam.beck@partsolutions.com

partsolutions.com

@partsolutions

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI's Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every September in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives, and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Watch this video to learn more about CMI. Content Marketing Institute is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com

Press Contact:

Amanda Subler

Amanda.Subler@ubm.com

SOURCE CADENAS PARTsolutions

Related Links

http://www.partsolutions.com

