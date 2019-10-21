Cadence Adopts K2 Cyber Security Platform to Secure Business-Critical Applications Against Zero-Day Attacks

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Cyber Security, Inc. today announced that Cadence Design Systems, Inc., a leading provider of software, hardware and IP to electronics systems and semiconductor companies, has adopted the K2 Security Platform to protect its critical web applications against cyber-attacks attempting to exploit vulnerabilities. The K2 Security Platform enables Cadence to detect attacks and take corrective actions immediately.

"The K2 Security Platform's runtime protection of our critical applications has further strengthened our security infrastructure," said Sreeni Kancharla, vice president and chief information security officer at Cadence Design Systems. "We were very impressed by K2's real-time detection of attacks, which can potentially get missed by WAF and EDR solutions. The K2 Security Platform does not generate false positives, thereby reducing the burden on our security personnel, and it has greatly enhanced our defense-in-depth strategy for protecting our applications from attacks."

K2 Security Platform provides comprehensive runtime protection for container and web application workloads against sophisticated attacks including SQL injection, remote code execution, cross site scripting, server-side request forgery and fileless attacks such as return oriented programming. Unlike signature and behavior-based approaches that require prior knowledge of the exploited vulnerability or attack methodology, K2's patent-pending Optimized Control Flow (OCFI) technology creates a unique map or DNA for each application and validates application execution against that map to detect attacks, offering the industry's first, real-time zero-day attack detection without false positives—regardless of an application's patch status. K2 platform provides real-time forensics on the attack incident, which includes the file name and line number of the vulnerable application targeted by the attack.

"Current security solutions are ineffective in protecting against sophisticated attacks on business applications because they rely on signatures or behavior," said Pravin Madhani, chief executive officer and co-founder of K2 Cyber Security. "K2's unique approach of creating a DNA map of the application execution results in real-time attack detection, elimination of false positives and delivery of the lowest latency security solution in the market today. By working with Cadence, we've watched the company achieve success using K2 as the last line of defense to protect its critical applications against attacks."

About K2 Cyber Security

K2 Cyber Security has developed an application workload protection platform to defend against sophisticated attacks such as memory attacks, injection attacks, remote code execution and return oriented programming attacks. Powered by K2's breakthrough Optimized CFI technology, the K2 platform enables real-time detection and prevention of known and zero-day attacks, without false positives. For a free trial please visit: https://www.k2io.com/demo-page/

