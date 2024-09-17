Cadence Announces Cleanroom Expansion at its Virginia Facility

STAUNTON, Va., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence, Inc., a leading provider of vertically integrated contract manufacturing solutions to the MedTech and Pharma markets, is proud to announce a significant expansion to its cleanroom capacity at its Staunton, Virginia facility. The company is expanding the size of its current cleanroom operations to 5,000 square feet, supporting recently won business and reflecting the company's continued investment as a fully integrated partner in the medical device sector.

Cadence is a provider of product development and manufacturing services of value-added sub-assembly and finished devices for drug delivery, consumable diagnostics, and medical device markets. We utilize our full breadth of metals and plastics processing capabilities to help leading Pharma and MedTech customers collapse supply chains to be more efficient and cost-effective with consistent quality and service, ultimately contributing to advancing patient outcomes worldwide.

"The expansion underscores our commitment to supporting our customers' growth and our ability to scale operations quickly to meet evolving needs," said Rob Werge, Cadence's President and CEO. "It also is a testament to the trust our partners place in us to deliver high-value, fully integrated manufacturing solutions."

Cadence offers certified cleanroom manufacturing at five strategically located facilities, including a nearshore location in Costa Rica, providing maximum flexibility and responsiveness to meet the diverse needs of our OEM partners.

About Cadence, Inc. – Cadence is a vertically integrated, medical device contract manufacturing organization serving the medical device, diagnostics, and drug delivery markets, providing best-in-class product design and development support through complete manufacturing of finished devices. Cadence employs approximately 800 people worldwide with its corporate headquarters in Staunton, Virginia and additional locations in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, Florida, and Costa Rica. For more information on Cadence, please visit our website at cadenceinc.com.

