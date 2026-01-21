Cadence Appoints Mike Stefanacci as Chief Executive Officer

Company also adds Jeff Kramer to Board of Directors

ASHEBORO, N.C., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence, a leading distributor of lubricants and fuel products across the eastern and central United States, announced the appointment of Mike Stefanacci as Chief Executive Officer.

Mike most recently served as the company's Chief Commercial Officer, after joining the company in 2006. He has played a central role in the company's growth and evolution by leading Cadence's commercial strategy and overseeing Cadence's customer engagement model. He has also played a critical role in the acquisition and integration of multiple regional distributors.

In recent years, Cadence has completed a significant transformation, including several acquisitions and geographic expansions. The company has invested heavily in modernizing its systems and infrastructure, expanding supplier partnerships, strengthening its commercial model, and is well positioned for continued organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

"Mike has helped establish Cadence as one of the industry's most trusted distribution partners, and we are thrilled to elevate him to his new role," said Naishadh Lalwani, Managing Partner at Revelar. "Following a thoughtful evaluation of Cadence's next chapter of growth, the Board is confident Mike's deep familiarity with Cadence and proven ability to drive sustainable growth make him the right leader for this moment. This appointment is a testament to the deep bench of talent that exists throughout this organization, and we look forward to working closely alongside Mike and the entire Cadence team."

"It is an honor to step into the CEO role and continue working with the talented Cadence team," said Mike. "Over the past few years, we have taken important steps to improve how we serve our customers and to build a scalable platform that positions us to capitalize on the tremendous opportunity ahead. We have built a strong foundation centered on operational discipline, customer trust, safety, and strategic growth. I look forward to leading the company as we continue to grow, innovate, and serve our customers."

The company also announced the appointment of Jeff Kramer to its Board of Directors. Jeff is a seasoned executive who has led relevant businesses in distribution and manufacturing for more than four decades. Jeff previously served as the CEO of J.A.M. Distributing, a performance lubricant and fuel distributor. Mr. Kramer will support the Board as Cadence continues executing its strategy and investing in operational and commercial opportunities.

About Cadence Petroleum Group

Cadence is one of the largest distributors of lubricants, fuel, antifreeze, diesel exhaust fluid, and other ancillary products for the eastern and central United States. For additional information, please visit www.cadencepetroleum.com.

About Revelar Capital

Revelar is a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York which invests exclusively across the healthcare services, business services, and specialty manufacturing sectors. The Firm leverages its sector specialization in complex, fragmented industries to identify and execute on overlooked investment opportunities, partnering with management teams to unlock growth through strategic initiatives, operating improvements, and add‐on acquisitions. The firm functions as a strategic partner, providing management teams with top‐line support, M&A experience, financial expertise and access to resources. For additional information, please visit RevelarCapital.com.

