Cadence Education Achieves Major Growth Milestone: 100+ Schools Acquired Over Last 4 Years

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Education, LLC ("Cadence Education"), one of the largest providers of early childhood education in the United States, is pleased to announce a significant milestone in company growth. Recent acquisitions of Prime Time Early Learning Centers and Creative Kids Childcare Centers in the Northeast push the total number of schools acquired in the past four years to over 100 preschools through 28 separate transactions. Schools have been acquired in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Virginia, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi, New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas and Wisconsin.

The company's expanded footprint, approaching 225 schools, now serves over 30,000 children aged six weeks to 12 years with programs for infants, toddlers, preschool, PreK, private kindergarten and before and after school care.

"It is exciting to have passed this major milestone of 100+ schools acquired in the past 4 years. We are pleased that so many owners of high quality schools have selected us as the future owner of their schools, which is a testament to our reputation in the early education community, our commitment to a streamlined and predictable process for sellers, and their confidence in our ability to care for their staff, children and families and protect their legacy," states Jomar Jenkins , VP Corporate Development of Cadence Education.

Cadence Education is now able to offer exceptional education, care and a fun-filled environment in 25 states, making it one of the largest employers of private early childhood education in the United States.

"We are honored to have these great schools and their great educators as part of the Cadence Education family," comments Dave Goldberg , President and CEO of Cadence Education. "The schools we have acquired have consistently improved customer satisfaction scores and enhanced profitability under our ownership. This is a testament to the exceptional Cadence Education culture and to the opportunities we provide to Directors and Teachers for career growth and development. The combination of our great teachers, our fun and nurturing environment, and our thoughtful approach to education allows the children to thrive and be well prepared for the next step in their lives."

Cadence's Brand Promise is to provide parents with peace of mind by giving children an exceptional education every fun-filled day in a place as nurturing as home.

Cadence Education continues to seek to acquire schools looking to join the Cadence Family schools of excellence, including private preschools, Montessori schools, faith-based schools, and elementary schools. Schools acquired receive extensive support, training and development with minimal interruption for teachers, students and parents.

For more information on Cadence Education go to: www.cadence-education.com

Cadence Education is one of the premier early childhood educators in the United States, operating nearly 225 private preschools across the country. With more than 27 years in business, Cadence Education has developed an unparalleled expertise in preparing students to thrive in the next step of their childhood. For additional information about Cadence Education, please visit www.cadence-education.com .

