Cadence Education Announces Covid-19 Vaccine Requirements for all Employees

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Education, LLC ("Cadence Education"), one of the largest providers of early childhood education in North America, is announcing all employees will be required to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus or undergo weekly testing, starting in mid-October. The decision to require employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine follows months of careful study, discussion, and consultation with a number of experts, including a leading pediatric infectious disease specialist. The company's schools serve children aged six weeks to 12 years in most locations with programs for infants, toddlers, preschool, PreK, as well as, before and after school care and employs over 5900 teachers and staff nationwide.



"Based on overwhelming evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, we believe this is the right decision to add a layer of additional protection for the children in our care who are ineligible for the vaccine at this time, their families and our employees. As an organization, we understand that this is a necessary step to protect the health of the children in our care and slow the spread of this virus in our communities," says Dave Goldberg , Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Education.

In addition to current employees of Cadence Education, the COVID-19 vaccine requirement includes all new employees, volunteers, or any temporary staff. Employees must complete a Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine series by October 18th. Current employees of Cadence Education will be provided adequate paid time off to accommodate vaccine appointments.

"Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, our employees have worked tirelessly, under challenging circumstances to continue delivering safe and high-quality childcare and education to children in over 260 communities in the US. With new variants causing rising COVID-19 numbers reliable childcare and continuity of care for our current students and their families is crucial," adds Justina Sanchez-Cox, Chief Human Resources Officer.

"We remain so proud of our exceptional teachers, who continue to provide an exceptional education every fun-filled day in a place as nurturing as home. They have continually impressed us with their ability to overcome these challenges with confidence, grace, kindness and big smiles," added Goldberg.

Today's announcement aligns with many other education providers that have strongly recommended or required COVID-19 vaccines for childcare workers. Cadence Education stands with these respected organizations in putting the safety of its customers and staff first.

In addition to COVID-19 vaccines, Cadence Education schools continue to follow other safety measures to prevent the virus' spread, including following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), support from a leading pediatric infectious disease expert and local state childcare licensing authorities. For the latest COVID information, including Cadence Education's policies, visit, https://www.cadence-education.com/blog/health-safety/health-safety-protocols-2/

About Cadence Education

Cadence Education is one of the premier early childhood educators in the United States, operating more than 262 private preschools across the country. With more than 28 years in business, Cadence Education has developed an unparalleled expertise in preparing students to thrive in the next step of their childhood. Cadence Education provides parents with peace of mind by giving children an exceptional education every fun-filled day in a place as nurturing as home. For additional information about Cadence Education, please visit www.cadence-education.com .

