Cadence Education Demonstrates Kindness Isn't Canceled in 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Education, LLC ("Cadence Education"), one of the largest providers of early childhood education in North America, announced today a $71,000 donation to St Jude Children's Research Hospital® as a result of hosting its inaugural virtual Trike-A-Thon on Sept. 26, bringing its lifetime donation total to nearly $500,000. Participating children pedaled at home while raising money through donations in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Families attending 240 schools from coast to coast took part in the fundraising event—and supporters can watch the fun that ensued in this Cadence Education video compilation .

Cadence Education schools serve children ages six weeks to 12 years with programs for infants, toddlers, preschool, Pre-K, private kindergarten, before and after school care and distance learning assistance programs.

"Families need activities that inspire kindness during these difficult times and that's why we're committed to create learning experiences that complement our signature KindChild program . We saw an opportunity to adapt our annual Trike-A-Thon event to a virtual model for 2020," said Jeff May , Chief Marketing Officer at Cadence Education. "As a company dedicated to helping families thrive, we stand with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in the fight against childhood cancer."

The St. Jude Trike-A-Thon is a fun service-learning program for young children that teaches tricycle and riding-toy safety while helping children at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Even in moments that separate us, Cadence Education and its family of schools, parents, educators and partners found ways to come together in a coordinated effort for those who need it most.

"Kids helping kids gives me such optimism for the future, whether they fundraise with a lemonade stand or make bracelets, pedal in the virtual Trike-A-Thon like these young Cadence Education students, or participate in the Kids Marathon during the upcoming St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend Virtual Experience," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "The kindness these tiny cyclists extended to St. Jude patients is a reminder to us all that it's not the age or size of a person but what is in their hearts that matters."

Because of events like the virtual Trike-A-Thon, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

