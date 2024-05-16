Cadence Education Eclipses 300-School Milestone, Expanding Access to Exceptional Early Childhood Education

Strategic Acquisitions Underscore Cadence Education's Commitment to Educational Quality and Excellence

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Education, LLC (Cadence Education), one of the largest providers of early childhood education in the United States, announces it has crossed a milestone of operating more than 300 private preschools across the nation. This accomplishment underscores Cadence Education's dedication to preparing students for the next steps in their childhood journey, solidifying its position as a premier early childhood educator.

This milestone success was driven by strategic acquisitions that align with Cadence Education's vision for expansion. Key acquisitions over the past year include Bundle of Joy in Richmond, Va. (five schools), Castle Montessori in the Dallas-Fort Worth area (five schools), Busy Bee Preschool in Whitman, Ma. (two schools), and Little Big Minds Spanish Immersion in Phoenix, Ariz. (five schools). These acquisitions not only expand Cadence Education's geographical footprint but also enrich its diversified portfolio with high-quality schools, highlighting Cadence Education's multi-brand/multi-curriculum approach rather than a one size fits all model.

"At Cadence Education, we are committed to welcoming schools into our family with proven track records of safety, academic excellence, strong community reputations, and a nurturing environment cherished by children and families," states Leigh-Ellen Louie , Chief Executive Officer, Cadence Education. "We pride ourselves on providing parents with peace of mind by delivering exceptional education every fun-filled day, ensuring that every child receives the care and attention they deserve."

The integration of new employees into the Cadence family has been a priority, with comprehensive transition plans in place to ensure a smooth onboarding process. Cadence Education emphasizes professional growth and development through training, mentorship, and continuing education programs, fostering a unified team culture across all acquired schools.

We understand the intricate dynamics of selling a childcare business, and we're committed to working closely with owners to ensure the best fit to carry on what they've built," adds Zach Abdorrahimzadeh, Cadence Education's Vice President of Corporate Development. "Our goal is to establish a partnership that not only meets the needs of the sellers but also aligns with Cadence's vision for excellence in early childhood education. Through transparent and honest conversations, we work to create a seamless transition that preserves the unique qualities of each school while fostering a culture of collaboration and growth."

Cadence Education looks forward to furthering its impact in early childhood education, building on its legacy of acquiring schools and seamlessly integrating them into their family of schools. The organization has a track record of preserving unique strengths of the acquired schools and enabling new opportunities via their national support structure. The company is committed to remaining active in the acquisition and integration of quality schools that align with their culture and outcomes.

