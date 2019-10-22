Cadence Education Establishes Corporate Partnership Program for Childcare Tuition Benefits

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Education, LLC ("Cadence Education"), one of the largest providers of early childhood education in North America, formally establishes a corporate childcare benefits program called Family First: Cadence. The program is designed to bring affordable, customizable, and comprehensive childcare benefits to businesses of all sizes looking to attract and retain employees. The tuition discounts and additional incentives also help talented working parents find high-quality programs through their employer utilizing the Cadence Education family of schools across 25 US states. Employers reap the benefits of having more dedicated employees by investing in this benefit. The program includes tuition discounts, priority access on school wait-lists, summer program enrollment benefits, and more.

Cadence Education schools serve children aged six weeks to 12 years in most locations with programs for infants, toddlers, preschool, PreK, as well as, before and after school care. Businesses that partner with Cadence Education can access this custom-designed benefits package as an HR tool to recruit and retain top talent. Businesses can subsidize tuition costs, matched with an additional discount from Cadence Education, to offer a meaningful perk for working parents.

Subsidizing childcare may provide additional tax benefits to employers. Businesses that directly pay into its employees' child care expenses may be able to claim 10 to 25 percent of the cost—or up to $150,000—each year with the Internal Revenue Service. Employers may be able to give up to $5,250 to each employee's child without the payment being added to the employee's taxable income.

In addition to tax incentives, childcare benefits are becoming a large factor for many working parents who are in the job market. Jobs that offer childcare benefits have lower turnover rates and improved attendance at work. Employee productivity increases when parents are assured of their children's safety. The 2017 Child Care Aware of America Report states nearly half of working parents miss, on average, more than eight days of work per year because of childcare breakdowns. That absenteeism costs businesses over $4.4 billion a year.

"Businesses that partner with Cadence send a clear message about how they value childcare for employees. Subsidizing care is a win-win investment; Companies attract and retain talent and increase productivity at work when high-quality childcare is available. Many contracts with childcare providers offer occasional backup care; this is simply not enough for working parents," states Larry Fisher, Vice President of HR of Cadence Education. "Cadence wants to take this childcare benefit model further. Employers will set themselves apart from the competition by offering a partnership with meaningful tuition discounts. Childcare is still the underdog in the HR benefits world; we aim to change that with programs to meet your needs."

There are over 225 Cadence Education schools across the US participating in this program. The Family First program is fully customizable to suit any size business. The program offers a sliding scale for discounts, with or without subsidy, and additional perks to area businesses.

For more information go to: www.cadence-education.com/childcare-benefits or contact Meghan McNally, Director of Marketing at Meghan.Mcnally@cadence-education.com.

About Cadence Education

Cadence Education is one of the premier early childhood educators in the United States, operating more than 225 private preschools across the country. With more than 27 years in business, Cadence has developed an unparalleled expertise in preparing students to thrive in the next step of their childhood. Cadence Education provides parents with peace of mind by giving children an exceptional education every fun-filled day in a place as nurturing as home. For additional information about Cadence, please visit www.cadence-education.com.

