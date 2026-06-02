Cadence Education Expands Twin Cities Presence with Acquisition of Especially for Children

Nine-School Addition Brings Cadence Education to 350-School Milestone and Deepens Access to High-Quality Early Childhood Education Across the Minneapolis-St. Paul Metro

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Education, LLC ("Cadence Education"), one of the nation's leading early childhood education operators, recently announced the acquisition of Especially for Children, a nine-school early childhood education provider serving families throughout the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area in Minnesota. The addition of these nine schools brings Cadence's national network to 350 schools across the United States — a significant milestone that reflects the company's sustained commitment to expanding access to high-quality early childhood education nationwide.

Founded in 1976, Especially for Children has built a 50-year legacy in the Twin Cities community, grounded in the belief that early childhood programs can serve as both a foundation for lifelong learning and a true extension of family. The schools serve children from infancy through school age at locations across the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro.

"Especially for Children has earned the trust of Twin Cities families for five decades," said Leigh-Ellen Louie, CEO of Cadence Education. "Their commitment to nurturing, high-quality early education aligns directly with how we approach every school in the Cadence family."

This acquisition deepens Cadence Education's growing presence in Minnesota, which also recently expanded with the addition of Ladybug Childcare Centers' three schools. The addition of Especially for Children's nine locations further strengthens Cadence's footprint in the Twin Cities market, bringing its community-based model and national resources to even more families across the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro. Families currently enrolled at Especially for Children schools will continue to be served by the same dedicated educators and school communities, with access to Cadence's broader resources, curriculum support, and operational infrastructure.

Maintaining a school's rich culture and history is central to Cadence's acquisition philosophy and is often a deciding factor for owners seeking a meaningful and values-aligned exit strategy. "After 50 years of providing quality early childhood education to our communities, it was time for our family to pass along our nine schools," said Angie Williams, former owner of Especially for Children. "Given our history and the legacy we hoped would continue, it was very important to us to find an organization that shared our values—one that invested in employees, children, and families, and one that upheld high quality standards. Cadence Education was the right partner for us to achieve these goals, and we are excited for the future of Especially for Children to unfold under their thoughtful stewardship."

Cadence Education's footprint currently spans 30 states, and its leadership welcomes opportunities as the right partnerships emerge. Its 30-plus year history provides the stability and expertise necessary to integrate schools of all sizes—from single-site boutiques to multi-location regional brands.

"We are proud to support the educators and families who have built something truly special in this community — and equally proud that this acquisition marks a milestone moment for Cadence as we reach 350 schools nationwide," said Zach Abdorrahimzadeh, Chief Development Officer. "Because we prioritize the transition of teachers and the preservation of the school's local 'heart,' we have become the preferred exit strategy for owners who care deeply about their staff and students."

About Cadence Education

Cadence Education is a premier early childhood educator in the United States, operating 350 private preschools across the country. With more than 30 years in business, Cadence Education has developed an unparalleled expertise in preparing students to thrive in the next step of their childhood. For additional information about Cadence Education, please visit www.cadence-education.com.

Media Contact:

Anne Berger, Chief Marketing Officer, Cadence Education

[email protected]

480.607.7552 | Scottsdale, AZ

Acquisitions Contact:

Zach Abdorrahimzadeh, Chief Development Officer, Cadence Education

[email protected]

480.607.7552 | Scottsdale, AZ

SOURCE Cadence Education, LLC