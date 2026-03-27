Cadence Education Honors Two Greater Minneapolis-St. Paul Educators for Over 30 Years of Service with School Dedications

Roseville and Oakdale preschool directors recognized for career-long dedication to early childhood education

MINNEAPOLIS, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Education is celebrating a combined 65 years of excellence in early childhood education by honoring two of its longtime leaders in Minnesota.

School Directors Deb Sack of Oakdale and Lisa Szulga of Roseville have both been recognized for their career-long dedication to the Montessori and early learning communities. As part of a national initiative to honor 45 team members reaching the 30-year milestone, Cadence Education is dedicating a school of each honoree's choice in their name—a lasting tribute to their profound impact on the community.

"This remarkable milestone represents thousands of children nurtured and families supported," a Cadence Education spokesperson said. "The consistency, leadership, and care these individuals bring each day have shaped generations of learners."

A Legacy in Oakdale: Deb Sack

When Miniapple International Montessori School first opened its doors in 1990, Deb Sack was there to welcome its very first students. Now, with a 35-year legacy, Sack continues to lead the Oakdale campus she helped establish.

Sack, who holds a Bachelor of Science in education, began her career as a lead toddler teacher in 1990. Her commitment to the school's mission led her to play a pivotal role in the brand's expansion, as she assisted in opening the Oakdale location in 1992. She has served as the director of that campus ever since.

For Sack, the longevity of her career is rooted in the environment she helps cultivate every day. "I love the Montessori Method and how respectful it is to each child's development," Director Sack said. "Miniapple feels like family."

During her tenure, Sack has remained a fixture in the classroom and the community, noting that her favorite moments involve the simple joys of discovery with her students. "I am honored to be a part of building up the next generation of strong, caring individuals," Director Sack said. "I love sharing books, taking nature walks, joining field trips and I love all the hugs."

Decades of Development: Lisa Szulga

Also reaching the 30-year milestone is Lisa Szulga, whose leadership in Roseville has focused on the cognitive and emotional growth of her students. For Szulga, the reward of a long-term career is the ability to witness the complete arc of a child's early development.

"What I love about early childhood education is witnessing the children through their developmental phases," Director Szulga said. "It's amazing to see how they grow and learn, both cognitively and emotionally."

Szulga has prioritized creating a supportive environment where both students and their families can thrive, noting that the daily energy of the students remains her primary motivation.

"I also enjoy seeing their smiling faces every day—it's such a joy to be around their energy," Szulga said. "It's an honor to be a part of each child's journey and to help create an environment where both they and their families can thrive."

Outside of her professional leadership, Szulga is an avid outdoorswoman who enjoys "glamping" with her significant other to unwind and connect with nature.

About Miniapple International Montessori Schools in Minneapolis, MN

At Miniapple International Montessori in Minneapolis, MN, we believe that children thrive when they are empowered to take charge of their learning. Our Montessori preschool fosters curiosity, independence, and a love for discovery by providing a prepared environment where children explore, create, and grow at their own pace.

Our teachers serve as guides and observers, offering individualized instruction that helps each child develop confidence, critical thinking skills, and a lifelong passion for learning. Unlike traditional child care centers in Minneapolis, MN, we go beyond basic supervision by creating a dynamic, hands-on learning experience tailored to every child's strengths and interests.

About Cadence Education

Cadence Education is one of the premier early childhood educators in the United States, operating more than 330 private preschools and elementary schools across the country. With over 30 years of experience, Cadence Education is dedicated to providing personalized excellence in childcare and early education. For more information, visit www.cadence-education.com

Cadence Education

Scottsdale, Arizona

Media Contacts: Anne Berger, Chief Marketing Officer; Lauren Noriega, Vice President, Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 480.607.7552

Photos: available on request.

SOURCE Miniapple International Montessori Schools