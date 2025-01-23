Cadence Marks 30 Years of Excellence in Luxury Travel

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Cadence, a globally recognized, women-owned travel company, celebrates an extraordinary milestone—their 30th anniversary. From ambitious beginnings, Cadence has grown into a respected powerhouse, offering corporate travel services, meetings and incentive programs, and serving as a host agency to an elite network of over 180 independent luxury travel advisors.

For three decades, Cadence has remained at the forefront of the industry by nurturing meaningful relationships, empowering teams with advanced tools, and fostering a culture of connection. Wendy Burk, Founder and CEO, expresses their dedication to the success of travel advisors: "We lead with care, are grounded in trust, and strengthened by resources. Together, we've nurtured a community where success flourishes and everyone rises."

2025 also marks another milestone for Cadence—25 years of partnership with Virtuoso, cementing its place as a leader in luxury travel. This recognition is supported by an impressive list of accolades, including a second consecutive year on the Travel Weekly Power List, and being named one of San Diego's "Best Places to Work" for the seventh year running.

The celebration continues with Cadence Connects, the company's signature annual event, to be hosted at the iconic Hotel del Coronado. Their 10th-anniversary gathering, May 7-10, 2025, will be the property's first large-scale activation following a $550 million restoration and revitalization. Over the course of three days, 100+ travel providers will connect with Cadence's top advisors, fostering community and driving shared success. "Hotel del Coronado is incredibly proud to partner with Cadence in celebrating this momentous milestone," said Robert Marusi, Commercial Director. "As a national historic landmark, we've always been a place where people gather to create lasting memories, and it's especially inspiring to host a company that empowers women and shares our passion for travel and hospitality. We raise a toast to Cadence's continued success and look forward to hosting a dazzling event in celebration."

Cadence is an award-winning, internationally recognized travel company dedicated to the art of taking better care of people—their clients, employees, and partners alike. Named one of the world's first Forbes Travel Guide-endorsed travel agencies, Cadence offers curated and customizable solutions for every travel need. As a valued member of Virtuoso and Tzell, Cadence powers a worldwide network of 180+ independent luxury travel advisors who deliver unparalleled service and expertise.

