Cadence OTC Launches First-of-Its-Kind UTI Emergency Relief Kit at Walmart Stores

The new product pairs OTC medications with a novel drink mix supplement to deliver science-backed ingredients to store aisles nationwide

OAKLAND, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence OTC, a Public Benefits Company redefining access to reproductive healthcare including emergency contraception, today announced the launch of its UTI Emergency Relief Kit. It is the first product of its kind to package two over-the-counter (OTC) medications side-by-side with a targeted proprietary drink mix supplement. The new kit is formulated with clinically-studied components that promote urinary tract health and comfort, particularly when used early at the very first signs.

Cadence OTC

"UTIs can sometimes be stopped if addressed within the first few hours of symptoms," said Dr. Nap Hosang, OBGYN, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of Cadence OTC. "Oftentimes while patients wait for a doctor's appointment, the critical prevention window closes, allowing the infection to progress, causing extensive suffering and requiring antibiotics. Acting fast at the very first symptom of an emerging UTI can mean the difference between stopping an infection and fighting one."

UTIs affect more than 15 million women annually, with a quarter experiencing recurrent infections multiple times a year. Despite driving $2 billion in annual healthcare spending, over-the-counter UTI treatment to-date has required women to find and assemble various separate products and ingredients. There is also a gap in education around the OTC infection control medicine, methenamine, which only activates when urine is acidic.

To solve this, the Cadence UTI Emergency Relief Kit introduces pH Power Flush, a proprietary acidifying drink mix that contains vitamin C ascorbic acid, cranberry proanthocyanidins (PACs), and D-mannose, making the kit an overall OTC solution for use during the urgent window when a UTI infection is first trying to take hold. Early interventions can work synergistically to help your body prevent infection if used quickly at the very first signs: water mechanically flushes out loose bacteria; D-mannose acts as a decoy that bacteria grab instead of bladder walls; cranberry PACs block bacterial adhesion; methenamine converts to an antibacterial agent in acidic urine.

The UTI Emergency Relief Kit is packaged for convenience and not intended to replace medical care. If symptoms persist, a QR code included inside the kit links directly to Cadence's telemedicine partner, TwentyEight Health, to quickly access care and send an antibiotic prescription to any pharmacy in four to six hours.

No other kit combines a supplement with OTC medications for UTI relief. The complete four-in-one regimen is priced under $30 and each kit includes:

Two test strips

12 phenazopyridine HCl tablets for urinary pain relief

12 methenamine tablets for infection control

Four pH Power Flush packets containing 1,500mg ascorbic acid (Vitamin C), whole cranberries equivalent to 36mg proanthocyanidins (PACs), and 2,000mg D-mannose

* The statements about the dietary supplement bundled in the Cadence UTI Kit have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

At launch, the UTI Emergency Relief Kit is an exclusive retail launch at Walmart. Cadence additionally plans to expand distribution into convenience stores, quick commerce and college campus delivery services like Snag, to ensure the most comprehensive kit on the market is also the most affordable and available in nearly every zip code in America.

"At Cadence, we don't just sell products; we aim to solve the systemic gaps in women's healthcare. As a Public Benefit Company, we have the unique mandate to make major investments in improving health outcomes that traditional corporations often overlook," said Samantha Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Cadence OTC. "The UTI Relief Kit is the next step in our mission to provide women with the medical care they deserve, exactly when and where they need it. Our strategic partnerships with leading retail, convenience, and delivery locations are a direct reflection of that commitment."

This launch is the latest milestone in Cadence OTC's mission to close healthcare gaps by moving essential care products into more than 18,000 retail locations, including pharmacy deserts. Beyond UTI relief, the company is a leader in reproductive health, offering an affordable Morning After PillⓇ and an industry-leading "No Expiration Guarantee" that provides free replacements for expired Cadence OTC products to encourage proactive purchases. Cadence is also currently pioneering the Rx-to-OTC switch of the most commonly used daily birth control pill – to make it available without a prescription, redefining reproductive autonomy for women everywhere. For more information about Cadence OTC, the UTI Relief Kit, and its mission to increase access to emergency contraceptives, please visit cadenceotc.com.

About Cadence OTC:

Cadence OTC is a Public Benefits consumer healthcare company based in Oakland, CA, on a mission to increase over-the-counter (OTC) access to safe, effective, affordable contraceptives for everyone everywhere. Cadence holds rights to three of the most popular oral contraceptive formulations and is in the process of moving Zena, their combined birth control pill, from prescription to over-the-counter. We are also, for the first time ever, bringing an OTC emergency contraceptive to convenience stores nationwide. The company is founded and led by renowned reproductive health experts, experienced healthcare entrepreneurs, and supporters who care deeply about making birth control equally accessible and safe for all people.

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SOURCE Cadence OTC