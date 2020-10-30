Cadence Petroleum Announces Bradley P. Johnson as CEO

ASHEBORO, N.C., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Petroleum Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Bradley P. Johnson as its Chief Executive Officer effective Oct. 1, 2020. All Division Presidents and Corporate Officers of Cadence will report to Mr. Johnson.

Brad has an impressive track record of leading distribution and manufacturing companies. He has been the top C-level executive for five companies including United Sports Companies, Crosman Corporation, Reynolds Consumer Products, Elmer's Inc. and Hunt Corporation.

Alex Carles, Managing Partner of Wellspring Capital Management, the owner of Cadence, commented, "We are delighted that Brad has joined the Cadence team as its new CEO. He will be instrumental in accelerating the growth of the company both organically and through strategic acquisitions."

"Cadence is a market-leading company with an exceedingly talented team of industry professionals. I am honored to have been chosen as the organization's new leader," said Brad Johnson, CEO.

Cadence Petroleum is one of the largest distributors of lubricants, fuel, antifreeze, diesel exhaust fluid, and other ancillary products for the eastern and central United States. For additional information please visit www.cadencepetroleum.com.

William Davis

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Cadence Petroleum Group