Cadence Unveils Brand Refresh Reflecting Company's Evolution While Honoring Heritage

STAUNTON, Va., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence, Inc., a leading provider of vertically integrated contract manufacturing solutions to the MedTech and Pharma markets, is excited to announce a significant milestone in the company's journey with the unveiling of our refreshed branding. This strategic effort signifies the close alignment with our customers' mission and strongly reflects our commitment to innovation, continued excellence in serving our customers, and most importantly, advancing patient outcomes.

Cadence, Inc.'s new 2024 brand video. Cadence unveils refreshed branding with new logo and updated imagery.

Cadence's brand refresh captures the essence of who we are and where we are headed, while staying true to our core values and ensuring that our vision and mission guide us to provide robust solutions to the challenges that our customers face in the evolving healthcare industry. We remain committed to supplying exceptionally high-value, integrated manufacturing solutions, differentiated engineering services, and customer support that our OEM partners and stakeholders have come to expect.

"The brand refresh represents an exciting chapter in Cadence's history," stated President and CEO, Rob Werge. "As we have grown and expanded our capabilities and services, it is important for our brand to evolve along with our vertically integrated strategy of delivering value-add finished devices to our customers. Driven by our commitment to improving patient outcomes, we are dedicated to providing unrivaled trust, innovation, and manufacturing excellence for our MedTech and Pharma partners."

Key aspects of our brand refresh include a new, modern logo and enhanced brand messaging. The new logo incorporates the Cadence diamond to honor our heritage, while the primary brand color, blue, reflects the healthcare industry and represents knowledge, tranquility, trust, and cleanliness. Our new imagery depicts the full lifecycle of our devices, from manufacturing the device through achieving improved patient outcomes.

"Together, we will continue to drive a positive impact in healthcare towards advancing patient outcomes worldwide," said Werge.

The branding refresh will begin to appear on Cadence's website, social media platforms, and in various marketing materials to ensure a cohesive and impactful brand experience across all touchpoints.

About Cadence, Inc. – Cadence is a vertically integrated, medical device contract manufacturing organization serving the medical device, diagnostics, and drug delivery markets, providing best-in-class product design and development support through complete manufacturing of finished devices. Cadence employs approximately 800 people worldwide with its corporate headquarters in Staunton, Virginia and additional locations in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, Florida, and Costa Rica. For more information on Cadence, please visit our website at cadenceinc.com.

SOURCE Cadence, Inc.