Cadence Welcomes Bob White to Board of Directors

STAUNTON, Va., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence, Inc., a leading provider of vertically integrated contract manufacturing solutions to the MedTech and Pharma markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bob White to its Board of Directors. Mr. White brings over 25 years of business leadership experience and a proven track record in operational excellence, technological innovation, and strategic growth to Cadence.

Mr. White has demonstrated exceptional skills in managing global locations, having held senior positions at Medtronic, GE Healthcare, and IBM. He recently served as Executive Vice President and Group President for Medtronic, where he led five global businesses with 25,000 employees across 70 countries and 13 manufacturing facilities, achieving consistent above-market growth. During his tenure, he also successfully completed seven acquisitions, a joint venture, and a multi-billion-dollar divestiture.

"Bob will be an excellent addition to our Board," stated Matt Jennings, Cadence's Chairman of the Board. "His impressive track record in global business leadership and his commitment to innovation and growth will be instrumental as Cadence continues to advance its strategic goals and drive success, and he will be valuable to both the Board and Cadence's leadership team with their go-to market approach."

In addition, Mr. White currently serves as an Independent Director for Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) and formerly held board positions at Mozarc Medical and CARE Hospitals, a multi-specialty healthcare provider with 14 hospitals in six cities across five states of India.

He holds an MBA from Case Western Reserve University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Cleveland State University. His extensive medical device manufacturing experience and strategic vision make him a valuable addition to Cadence's Board of Directors.

About Cadence, Inc. – Cadence is a vertically integrated, medical device contract manufacturing organization serving the medical device, diagnostics, and drug delivery markets, providing best-in-class product design and development support through complete manufacturing of finished devices. Cadence employs approximately 800 people worldwide with its corporate headquarters in Staunton, Virginia and additional locations in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, Florida, and Costa Rica. For more information on Cadence, please visit our website at cadenceinc.com.

