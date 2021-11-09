Cadence13 Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension with Globally Renowned Thought Leader, New York Times Bestselling Author, and Activist Glennon Doyle

Soon after its launch in May 2021, Cadence13 expanded We Can Do Hard Things from a weekly to a twice-weekly show, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The new agreement includes bonus episodes, events, and an early drop of select episodes of We Can Do Hard Things on the Audacy app.

"On 'We Can Do Hard Things,' my wife Abby, my sister Amanda, and I do the only thing I've found that has ever made life easier: We drop the fake and talk honestly about the hard. Each week we bring our hard to you and you bring your hard to us -- we help each other carry it, so we can all live a little bit lighter and braver, more free and less alone," said Glennon Doyle, host of We Can Do Hard Things. "Cadence13 has been a dream partner to help bring our vision for this community to life. I am grateful for the team's steadfast support and advocacy of our podcast, and I am thrilled to have Cadence13 by our side as we continue to have hard, important, intimate, and connecting conversations with our community in the years ahead."

"From the first episode of 'We Can Do Hard Things,' Glennon's innumerable talents and instincts--including her raw honesty and natural ability to bond with listeners over shared vulnerabilities and the things that make us human, along with her extraordinary sense of humor--immediately catapulted her and the show not only to the top spot on the Apple Podcast charts, but into the hearts of millions around the world," said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13. "We're incredibly proud of the show, honored to count Glennon as a member of the Cadence13 family, and look forward to a long and successful partnership."

Hailed as the "patron saint of female empowerment" by People magazine, Doyle has amassed a fervent following with a series of transformative books—the #1 New York Times bestseller Untamed, a Reese's Book Club selection which has sold over two million copies and Audible's most-listened to audiobook all of 2020; the #1 New York Times bestseller Love Warrior, an Oprah's Book Club selection, and Carry On, Warrior. Adele credits Doyle's writing with changing her life, Oprah named her one of the world's "awakened leaders who are using their voices and talent to elevate humanity," and over 3M people follow her on social media. She is the founder and president of Together Rising, an all-women led nonprofit organization that has revolutionized grassroots philanthropy—raising over $30 million for women, families, and children in crisis.

Glennon Doyle is repped by WME.

About Glennon Doyle:

About Cadence13:

Cadence13, an Audacy company, is a leading podcast studio dedicated to premium storytelling and production and was named one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019." Cadence13 is the home of C13Features, the pioneering studio focused on creating a wide-ranging slate of feature-length podcast movies, the Peabody Award-nominated C13Originals documentary studio, and Ramble, a podcast network of some of the most influential digital stars in the world. Our roster of critically-acclaimed shows and personalities reflects the diverse conversations and interests happening in the world, led by a collection of voices that include Lili Anolik, Carmelo Anthony, Pete Carroll, Emma Chamberlain, Darren Criss, Remi Cruz, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, Glennon Doyle, Kevin Durant, Elle Fanning, Jon Favreau, Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr., Gigi Gorgeous, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Vanessa Grigoriadis, Justine Harman, Shawn Levy, Demi Lovato, Este Haim, Andrew Jenks, Tony Kornheiser, Payne Lindsey, Elise Loehnen, Michael Lombardi, Karina Longworth, Jon Lovett, Kate Mara, Alisha Marie, CJ McCollum, Jon Meacham, James Andrew Miller, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ellen Pompeo, JJ Redick, Doc Rivers, Rhett and Link, Adam Scott, Kiernan Shipka, Tommy Vietor, Andrew Yang, and many more. These storytellers represent both established and emerging personalities across sports, business, tech, politics, entertainment and news. Cadence13 has a broad range of programming partners including: American Public Media, Comments by Celebs, Crooked Media, goop, HISTORY, Meredith, Mythical Entertainment, OBB Sound, PushBlack, Ramble, SB Projects, Seven Bucks Productions, Tenderfoot TV, theSkimm, The Try Guys, TNT, Unsolved Mysteries, Up and Vanished, Vanity Fair, Who? Weekly, and Yoga Girl, among others. Cadence13 is headquartered in New York, with offices in Los Angeles. Follow @Cadence13_ , @C13Originals and @C13Features on Twitter and @Cadence13 , @C13Originals and @C13Features on Instagram.

About Audacy:

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country's best radio broadcasting group, a leader in virtually every segment of audio, and America's #1 creator of original, premium audio. Audacy engages over 170 million consumers each month, bringing people together around the news, sports, podcasts and music that matter to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).

