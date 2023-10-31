Cadent Adds Proximic by Comscore to Cadent Aperture Platform for Enhanced ID-Based Audience Targeting

Partnership to enable syndicated and custom audience targeting across linear TV and CTV

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadent, the largest independent solutions provider for advanced TV advertising, and Proximic by Comscore, a division of Comscore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) and leading provider of audience and content targeting solutions for programmatic activation, today announced a two-part partnership, beginning with the now live integration of Proximic by Comscore's ID-based audience suite into Cadent Aperture Platform. The second phase will integrate Proximic by Comscore's Predictive Audiences and content targeting tools into the Aperture Converged TV DSP.

This partnership combines the capabilities of Aperture Platform and Proximic by Comscore to provide enhanced ID-based and ID-free audience targeting across linear and advanced TV, including addressable TV and CTV viewership audiences. Through the joint solution, marketers will be able to plan, target, activate, and measure their campaigns through Aperture Platform, while following strict privacy guidelines, ensuring maximum scalability and cost efficiency.

"Cadent Aperture Platform is built to unify the fragmented data ecosystem of converged television, a challenge that any advertiser that needs to target across households and devices faces," said Tony Yi, EVP, Business Development and GM, Platform Sales at Cadent. "By integrating Proximic by Comscore, we are enabling holistic targeting and measurement with their syndicated and custom audience segments."

Aperture Platform offers an unparalleled depth of campaign coverage and performance, allowing advertisers to activate across the converged TV landscape. Aperture Platform is powered by Cadent's patented Aperture Viewer Graph, which connects audience intelligence to screens with access to more than 100M+ Home Addresses, 400M+ Connected Device IDs, and 300M+ Home Device IPs, in addition to the Data and Measurement Marketplaces.

Proximic by Comscore provides ID-based and ID-free audience targeting across a rich set of granular TV and CTV viewership audiences derived from the industry's largest TV panel. It provides accurate, scalable demographics to help advertisers and publishers reach the highest in-target rates, with extensive user personas to reach audiences based on broad interests or shopping habits. Proximic offers a robust list of brand safety and suitability filters along with content topics specific to TV and CTV and a unique set of custom capabilities to reach audiences based on criteria such as website and search behaviors, TV show, ad exposure and more. All segments are available with or without IDs. ID-free audience targeting follows strict privacy guidelines and ensures maximum scalability and cost efficiency, providing the perfect complement to ID-based tactics.

"With more than 5,000 advertising clients already relying on Proximic by Comscore's privacy-compliant, ID-free audience targeting to complement their traditional behavioral targeting solutions, we're excited to partner with Cadent to continue building on this strong adoption," said Lee Blickstein, Vice President of Targeting Solutions, Proximic by Comscore. "This integration allows us to open the door for more advertisers and marketers to achieve added reach while remaining focused on performance."

Following the launch of Proximic by Comscore's ID-based audience suite in the Cadent Aperture Platform this fall, additional Predictive Audiences and content targeting tools are set to roll out in the coming months. To learn more, please visit https://cadent.tv/platform/.

About Cadent
Cadent connects the TV advertising ecosystem. We help advertisers and publishers identify and understand audiences, activate campaigns, and measure what matters – across any TV content or device. Aperture, our converged TV platform, simplifies cross-screen advertising through a streamlined workflow that brings together identity, data, and inventory with hundreds of integrated partners. For more information, visit cadent.tv.

About Proximic by Comscore
Proximic by Comscore, a division of Comscore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a leader in programmatic targeting. Powered by Comscore's trusted datasets and the industry's leading natural language processing contextual engine, Proximic by Comscore enables media buyers and sellers to maximize the scale and performance of their campaigns. Through their innovative suite of ID-based and ID-less audience and content targeting segments Proximic by Comscore supports the evolution of the programmatic ecosystem, enabling clients and partners to continue executing impactful advertising strategies. For more information about Proximic by Comscore, please visit www.proximic.com.

