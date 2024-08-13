Cadent Aperture Platform Unlocks New Ad Revenue for Hotwire, Midco, and Other Regional MSOs

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadent, the largest independent solutions provider for omnichannel video advertising, today announced new partnerships with leading regional MSOs Hotwire, Midco and Mediacom. The agreement provides Hotwire, Midco and Mediacom with access to the Cadent Aperture Ad Management solution, which protects and grows their respective linear and time-shifted ad revenue as they roll out their new Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) platforms.

Through these partnerships, Cadent is providing a fully hosted ad management platform that gives each RMSO customer full control of Addressable local and national advertising across their video services, protects data used to enable the addressability and reporting for measurement, attribution and other BI. It supports linear replication in addition to addressable dynamic insertion and replacement for linear TV, both live and time-shifted across STB, CTV and TV-E.

"As we roll out our new IPTV platform to our subscribers in all markets, we want to take advantage of new ad revenue opportunities as well as ensure we can continue to support our existing linear ad business," said Pragash Pillai, Hotwire CTO. "Through our partnership with Cadent, we will significantly enhance our capabilities and that of our partners to monetize all our video services through their best-in-class innovative addressable platform and Hotwire's award-winning fiber network."

"We are dedicated to improving the viewing experience for our residential customers, as well as even more opportunities for our local advertisers," said Midco President, Tom McAdaragh. "By partnering with Cadent, our team will be able to boost our video monetization and significantly enhance our ad product for our affiliate partners."

Cadent Aperture Platform is purpose-built for the evolving world of TV and video. With Aperture ad management, premium video service and content providers can now make the most of their unique position in local markets and subscriber relationships. This includes protecting and enhancing existing linear inventory monetization and monetizing previously unsold video services and data – a game changer, as these providers transition subscribers off legacy distribution technology.

Paul Ranger, SVP of Platform Sales at Cadent, added, "We're proud that Hotwire and Midco are using our ad monetization technology to enable addressable TV advertising across their footprints. The addressable advertising capabilities of Aperture Platform enable regional MSOs to protect existing local ad revenues and grow incremental inventory and data monetization potential as they migrate subscribers to new IPTV services. Cadent's partnerships with Hotwire and Midco speak to the mutual commitment to offering innovative ad products for the premium TV advertising marketplace."

Cadent has now deployed addressable advertising services to four key addressable markets, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Ireland, across +75 million devices. Visit https://cadent.tv/ to learn more about Aperture Platform.

