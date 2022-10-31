Cadent-Catalina Partnership Wins AdExchanger Award for Best Data-Driven TV Campaign for Applegate

Finely Targeted and Highly Measurable CTV and In-Store Omni Campaign Delivers Impressive Results

NEW YORK and ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalina, a leader in shopper intelligence, and Cadent, the largest independent platform for advanced TV advertising, have jointly been recognized for their work with shared client Applegate as the winner of the 2022 AdExchanger Awards "Best Data-Driven TV Campaign." The AdExchanger Awards celebrate excellence in digital marketing and advertising. Honorees were announced at the AdExchanger Awards Gala held during AdExchanger's Programmatic I/O conference on October 17 in New York.

Together, Catalina and Cadent created an unmatched solution for Applegate, which sought performance and accountability from its TV advertising budget. Catalina and Cadent planned and executed a targeted and measurable connected TV (CTV) campaign designed to efficiently attract new Applegate triers to its diverse portfolio of natural and organic meats, re-engage lapsed buyers, and encourage cross-category purchases spanning the company's growing family of brands. This custom, sequential omnichannel campaign delivered household-level, targeted CTV ads to 4.2MM existing and new buyers, optimizing for performance based on purchase behavior in real-time. This approach to in-store offers ultimately drove a 25% sales lift.

"As this award attests, the Cadent and Catalina teams executed an innovative strategic partnership that is charting new territory in the CTV space," said Catalina Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Hunter. "There is an immense opportunity for CPG brands to leverage the growing importance of CTV advertising, which, according to industry sources, is expected to account for nearly $39 billion in media spend by the end of 2026."

Catalina has worked to meet this demand, leveraging its rich, real-time shopper intelligence platform to build a full-funnel portfolio of audience, data, media and measurement solutions across TV, in-store, digital, out-of-home/placed-based-media and radio channels that have transformed the way CPG advertisers optimize campaigns, drive sales lift and increase market share.

"When we announced our strategic partnership with Catalina in 2020, we were excited by the opportunity to link TV and digital campaigns to in-store purchases, which in turn would enhance media optimization in real-time while measuring a campaign's effectiveness. We are thrilled to work with Applegate, who not only understood but embraced the power of CTV and in-store channels to deliver truly responsive advertising and measurable results," said Mari Tangredi, SVP, Partnerships at Cadent.

The Cadent partnership is an important catalyst in Catalina's quest to broaden its responsive marketing offering to include Advanced TV Services , recognizing how its extensive targeting, activation and measurement capabilities could benefit CPG brands seeking to turn shoppers into buyers in an increasingly digital TV environment.

"We are tremendously grateful to our client partners at Applegate for joining us as a pioneer in the space. This AdExchanger Award is a gratifying acknowledgement of the incredible pivot in mindset and action Catalina has made into new areas that drive real value for our clients in TV and many other media advertising channels," added Hunter.

About the Cadent-Catalina Partnership

Catalina provides superior shopper insights based on deterministic data for direct audience targeting and measurement. Cadent excels at targeting the right consumers across all TV screens and devices to drive measurable results at scale, enabling audience activation via Cadent Aperture Platform. Together, Catalina and Cadent match purchase-based insights to viewing behaviors across 100 million anonymized shopper households with 400 million active devices and 300 million home IP addresses in real time.

About Catalina

Catalina is a leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store, TV, radio, podcast and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps retailers, CPG brands and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Catalina has no higher priority than ensuring the privacy and security of the data entrusted to the company and maintaining consumer trust. Catalina has operations in the United States, Costa Rica, Europe and Japan. To learn more, visit www.catalina.com or @Catalina on Twitter.

About Cadent

Cadent powers the evolution of TV brand advertising. We provide marketers, agencies, operators, and media owners with data-driven solutions for buying and selling TV advertising. By connecting brands with opportunities across national inventory sources—cable, broadcast, and OTT—our technology improves efficiencies and boosts the results of linear, addressable, and cross-screen campaigns. For more information, visit cadent.tv or follow @CadentTV.

