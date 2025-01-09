Cadenza Bio, Inc. Announces Members of the Women's Health Scientific Advisory Board

News provided by

Cadenza Bio, Inc.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadenza Bio, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company dedicated to developing small-molecule therapies for demyelinating and inflammatory disease, proudly announces the formation of its Women's Health Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). This expert panel will provide strategic guidance for advancing research and development in support of Cadenza Bio's Endometriosis program. Comprising key leaders across academic and clinical research, the Women's Health SAB offers valuable insights to Cadenza Bio's leadership, furthering the organization's mission to break the cycle of disease and transform patient care.

"We are thrilled to work with the esteemed and accomplished group of experts on our Women's Health Scientific Advisory Board," said Carol Curtis, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Cadenza Bio. "Their combined knowledge and passion for improving women's health will be instrumental in driving our science forward to the clinic where it can deliver significant impact for patients."

Carol Curtis will chair the Women's Health SAB. Initial members include distinguished professionals who have made significant contributions to their fields:

  • Hugh Taylor, MD – Anita O'Keeffe Young Professor and Chair of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, Yale School of Medicine; Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Yale New Haven Hospital

  • James Segars, MD – Professor and Director, Division of Reproductive Science and Women's Health Research, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

  • Benita S. Katzenellenbogen, PhD – Swanlund Professor of Physiology and Cell Biology, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

  • Serdar Bulun, MD – John J. Sciarra Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

For more information about Cadenza Bio and its groundbreaking research, please visit www.cadenza.bio

About Cadenza Bio, Inc.
Cadenza Bio, Inc. is a preclinical biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel small-molecule drugs for demyelinating and inflammatory diseases. With a mission to break the cycle of disease, Cadenza Bio aims to not only alleviate symptoms but also halt disease progression, promote repair, and restore quality of life for patients. The company's drug pipeline reflects its commitment to advancing life-changing therapies in collaboration with leading researchers.

For further details, visit www.cadenza.bio.

