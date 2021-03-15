Cadi Has Raised Over $600K By Combining Autonomous Retail and E-Commerce to turn any location into a Retail Location

Cadi is combining autonomous technology with e-commerce to deliver the ultimate omnichannel shopping experience. Tweet this

Today, the vast majority of products are purchased by visiting a traditional retail store or buying online. Today, as we've experienced the world change with COVID-19, we're witnessing an accelerated shift to e-commerce. This shift significantly threatens sporting goods because many products, including golf clubs, are best tried before purchasing.

The Founding VP of R&D for Callaway Golf Ball Company, David Felker, notes, "with Cadi, I recognized there was an opportunity for autonomous technology to revolutionize the golf industry. There is an opportunity to advance AI and there is no better time than now for Cadi to spearhead the innovation".

The traditional retail experience only offers short indoor trials or infrequent demo days. It is no surprise that 90% of golfers prefer to demo products on a golf course or driving range before buying equipment. The result is two-thirds of customers are unhappy with their purchase within 14 days with no option for money back.

Cadi's kiosk enables golfers to engage in a "try-before-you-buy" model on the golf course, which creates an entirely new retail experience. Furthermore, Cadi offers a success-based revenue share for the local pro-shop.

Carole McCluskey, Former CTO of Outerwall, (Operator of Coinstar, Redbox, and ecoATM) which each leverages deep technology, says, "As the world becomes more digital, customers want to control their shopping experience. Automated retail is an enabler to a better user-controlled consumer-driven experience. I immediately saw Cadi as a way to create a data-centric value chain for sports manufacturers, and curated golf retail".

Cadi's retail technology has proven to be a market fit and will lead the transition to autonomous retail in the $126 billion sporting goods market. With over $1M in pilot testing sales in 2020, Cadi has partnerships with 63 golf courses, several sporting brands, and dozens of golf course management groups -- which unlocks revenue and access to at least 250,000 golfers nationwide.

At the same time, Cadi gives back a percentage of its sales to the golf course, which creates a positive relationship with the local golfing community, including the golf shops. Given the decline in traditional brick and mortar retail, Cadi's model is revolutionary in that it is pursuing a cyclical bottom line revenue stream for golf courses, pro shops, and players. It's truly a win-win for the golf community and for golf brands.

"The golf pro shop has been hurt by the emergence of online sales and big-box retail," said Tyler Gottstein, Cadi's Co-Founder & CEO -- "Cadi's mission is to empower the golfer and the PGA professional by bringing commerce back to the golf course. Cadi's technology will 100% support the golf professional by implementing autonomous technology removing the burdens of the pro shop and leveling the playing field with other retailers".

Cadi's retail technology platform has proven market fit and will lead the transition to autonomous retail in the $126bn sporting goods market. Cadi has sold products to over 6,000 customers and has surpassed $1M in gross sales over the past 18 months while also doubling sales from 2019 to 2020.

About Cadi

Cadi leverages a golfer's most desired location, golf courses, to create a network of kiosks. Cadi kiosks give golfers the freedom to demo, compare, and purchase products at their convenience. Cadi uses Big Data and Artificial Intelligence to curate product selection and create a personalized experience for each customer. The company's platform can transform and support declining brick and mortar storefronts, public parks, amusement parks, sporting events, or even a street corner into a revenue-producing destination. This is powerful because the hard cost of rent and labor is drastically reduced. At the same time, Cadi offers a success-based revenue share to any location it is in. Cadi's platform gives golfers the freedom to demo, compare, and purchase products at their convenience.

Interested in learning how Cadi is shaping the future of golf retail? Investors can check out Cadi's offering on Start Engine https://www.startengine.com/cadi and can participate for as little as $250.

Media Contact:

Natacha Rousseau

[email protected]

T: (323) 352-6417

SOURCE Cadi

Related Links

https://www.cadikiosk.com

